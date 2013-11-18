The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi, facing expulsion from parliament over a tax conviction and a revolt which split his centre-right party, said on Saturday he may no longer back Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta but would not be able to bring down the government.

ECONOMY

Italy's economy minister on Sunday ruled out the need for additional budget measures but said cuts to public spending should be accelerated following criticism of the government's draft budget by the European Commission last week.

DEBT

Treasury offers 5-year BTPs, fixed rate bonds, maturing on Dec. 01, 2018, at 3.50 percent coupon, buying back bonds.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Bank of Italy's governor Ignazio Visco told a meeting nine mid-sized Italian lenders which are set to fall under European supervision that Italian banks will pass ECB's capital tests, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

Giovanni Viani, partner at Oliver Wyman, a consultancy that is cooperating with the ECB in assessing the quality of 130 European banks' balance sheet, told Corriere della Sera on Saturday he expected another round of consolidation among Italian banks which he said are too small to compete in Europe.

BANCO POPOLARE, POP MILANO

Il Giornale said on Saturday investment banks have resumed assessing a possible merger between the two cooperative lenders but added that Banco Popolare wants first to strengthen itself before looking at any possible acquisition.

* Banco Popolare, Aviva Italia and Finoa have agreed to sell 79.62 percent of insurance joint venture Eurovita Assicurazioni to a fund controlled by U.S.-based private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co. for 47 million euros.

* Italian newspapers listed at the weekend Piero Giarda and Lamberto Dini as possible candidates to become chairman of Pop Milano.

TELECOM ITALIA

Marco Fossati, who owns 5 percent of the phone group and aims to revoke its current board, said in a Saturday interview with Il Sole 24 Ore he wants to make of Telecom Italia a public company with a strategy looking at the interest of all shareholders. In a statement late on Saturday, Fossati's holding company FINDIM said it would vote in favour of the board that will be proposed by asset managers association Assogestioni.

ENI

* Libya has resumed gas exports to Italy after protesters left the North African country's Mellitah port, and expects to begin loading condensate there on Monday, the National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

The Italian oil major remains committed to its oil and gas operations in Nigeria, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

ENEL

The power company plans to delist its 92-percent owned Spanish unit Endesa as part of a reorganistion of its structure aimed at increasing the amount of dividends from its units and optimising tax payments, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The whole reorganistion will take time and will certainly not be completed before the spring, it said.

A person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday that Enel, which is focusing on debt cutting and reorganising its activities in Latin America, was not working on a plan to delist Endesa as reported by the Italian newspaper.

Enel declined to comment on the report.

SAIPEM

Norway's Seadrill could be interested in buying the offshore drilling business of Italy's Saipem, weekly Milano Finanza said on Saturday citing unnamed financial sources. Contacted by Reuters, Saipem had no comment.

SNAM

The Italian energy regulator said on Friday it had decided a new tariff scheme for natural gas transportation services in the 2014-2017 period, setting a return of 6.3 percent on the so-called regulated asset base (RAB) for investments made before the end of this year.

A2A

Chairman Graziano Tarantini told Corriere della Sera on Sunday it was too early to predict the dividend that the utility will pay out of its 2013 results but in any case the pay-out will not exceed 60 percent of its ordinary profit.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

In an interview on Sunday with Il Sole 24 Ore, CFO Riccardo Taranto said the publisher was on track to achieve its plan targets with net debt falling below 500 million euros by the end of the year and a 2013 core profit margin of 2-3 percent of revenues.

* TV SOCCER RIGHTS

When Italy's cash-strapped soccer clubs meet on Monday to prepare for a new deal on broadcast rights, their deliberations will be coloured by the unhappy knowledge that Italian football is in a dismal state and viewers are switching off.

ALITALIA

Representatives of the Italian government and Alitalia's shareholders will go to Dubai on Monday for a two-day mission to persuade Etihad to invest 100-150 million euros in the Italian flagship carrier, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Alitalia did not respond to a request for comment.

