The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Silvio Berlusconi, facing expulsion from parliament over a
tax conviction and a revolt which split his centre-right party,
said on Saturday he may no longer back Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta but would not be able to bring down the government.
ECONOMY
Italy's economy minister on Sunday ruled out the need for
additional budget measures but said cuts to public spending
should be accelerated following criticism of the government's
draft budget by the European Commission last week.
DEBT
Treasury offers 5-year BTPs, fixed rate bonds, maturing on
Dec. 01, 2018, at 3.50 percent coupon, buying back bonds.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Bank of Italy's governor Ignazio Visco told a meeting nine
mid-sized Italian lenders which are set to fall under European
supervision that Italian banks will pass ECB's capital tests, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
Giovanni Viani, partner at Oliver Wyman, a consultancy that
is cooperating with the ECB in assessing the quality of 130
European banks' balance sheet, told Corriere della Sera on
Saturday he expected another round of consolidation among
Italian banks which he said are too small to compete in Europe.
BANCO POPOLARE, POP MILANO
Il Giornale said on Saturday investment banks have resumed
assessing a possible merger between the two cooperative lenders
but added that Banco Popolare wants first to strengthen itself
before looking at any possible acquisition.
* Banco Popolare, Aviva Italia and Finoa have agreed to sell
79.62 percent of insurance joint venture Eurovita Assicurazioni
to a fund controlled by U.S.-based private equity firm J.C.
Flowers & Co. for 47 million euros.
* Italian newspapers listed at the weekend Piero Giarda and
Lamberto Dini as possible candidates to become chairman of Pop
Milano.
TELECOM ITALIA
Marco Fossati, who owns 5 percent of the phone group and
aims to revoke its current board, said in a Saturday interview
with Il Sole 24 Ore he wants to make of Telecom Italia a public
company with a strategy looking at the interest of all
shareholders. In a statement late on Saturday, Fossati's holding
company FINDIM said it would vote in favour of the board that
will be proposed by asset managers association Assogestioni.
ENI
* Libya has resumed gas exports to Italy after protesters
left the North African country's Mellitah port, and expects to
begin loading condensate there on Monday, the National Oil Corp
(NOC) said on Sunday.
The Italian oil major remains committed to its oil and gas
operations in Nigeria, its chief executive told Reuters on
Friday.
ENEL
The power company plans to delist its 92-percent owned
Spanish unit Endesa as part of a reorganistion of its
structure aimed at increasing the amount of dividends from its
units and optimising tax payments, Corriere della Sera said on
Sunday. The whole reorganistion will take time and will
certainly not be completed before the spring, it said.
A person familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Saturday that Enel, which is focusing on debt cutting and
reorganising its activities in Latin America, was not working on
a plan to delist Endesa as reported by the Italian newspaper.
Enel declined to comment on the report.
SAIPEM
Norway's Seadrill could be interested in buying
the offshore drilling business of Italy's Saipem,
weekly Milano Finanza said on Saturday citing unnamed financial
sources. Contacted by Reuters, Saipem had no comment.
SNAM
The Italian energy regulator said on Friday it had decided a
new tariff scheme for natural gas transportation services in the
2014-2017 period, setting a return of 6.3 percent on the
so-called regulated asset base (RAB) for investments made before
the end of this year.
A2A
Chairman Graziano Tarantini told Corriere della Sera on
Sunday it was too early to predict the dividend that the utility
will pay out of its 2013 results but in any case the pay-out
will not exceed 60 percent of its ordinary profit.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
In an interview on Sunday with Il Sole 24 Ore, CFO Riccardo
Taranto said the publisher was on track to achieve its plan
targets with net debt falling below 500 million euros by the end
of the year and a 2013 core profit margin of 2-3 percent of
revenues.
* TV SOCCER RIGHTS
When Italy's cash-strapped soccer clubs meet on Monday to
prepare for a new deal on broadcast rights, their deliberations
will be coloured by the unhappy knowledge that Italian football
is in a dismal state and viewers are switching off.
ALITALIA
Representatives of the Italian government and Alitalia's
shareholders will go to Dubai on Monday for a two-day mission to
persuade Etihad to invest 100-150 million euros in the Italian
flagship carrier, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Alitalia did
not respond to a request for comment.
