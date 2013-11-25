The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called on Saturday for a presidential pardon following his conviction for tax fraud and said his expulsion from parliament isn a vote next week would be a "coup d'etat".

Italy's president on Sunday rejected Silvio Berlusconi's call for a pardon over his conviction for tax fraud and told the centre-right leader he must stay within the law in his protests if he is expelled from parliament this week.

ROME - News conference by Prime Minister Enrico Letta and Labour Deputy Minister Cecilia Guerra on "World Day Against Violence on Women" (1100 GMT)

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases October extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.

The Treasury said on Friday it would offer 7 billion euros ($9.5 bln) of six-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular end-month auction on Nov. 27.

COMPANIES * BENETTON

Italy's Benetton family will sell part of the clothing group to new investors in two to three years' time and could eventually reduce its stake below 50 percent, the chairman of the family's holding company Edizione told la Repubblica A&F on Monday.

* AUTOGRILL, WORLD DUTY FREE

Preliminary talks with several potential partners for the airport and motorway caterer and the airport retailer are ongoing, the chairman of holding company Edizione which controls both Autogrill and WDF told la Repubblica A&F on Monday. Any merger would be funded through a share swap, Gilberto Benetton said. * VERSACE, SIA

The fashion group should be one of the two unnamed companies in which Italian state fund Fondo Strategico Italiano has said to have invested, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday citing rumours. The unveiling of the two names, expected on Monday, will be delayed by a few days, the paper said.

The other company should be payment services goup SIA, whose main shareholders are banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi.

* FINMECCANICA

Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of the Italian defence group, will supply Peru's defence ministry with two C-27J Spartan tactical airlifters in a deal valued at around 100 million euros ($135 million), Finmeccanica said on Monday.

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

Brussels is expected to approve the bank's restructuring plan on Monday, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. La Repubblica added that the EU Commission's decision was expected within a few days. The Commission declined to comment.

The bank's board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. The bank declined to comment.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telco, which controls Telecom Italia via a 22.4 percent stake, said on Friday it would vote against a proposal to remove the current board of the phone company at a shareholder meeting next month.

Telco listed three candidates it would put forward should shareholders choose to revoke the board at a meeting on Dec. 20. They are Marco Patuano, current CEO of the phone company, Julio Linares, Telefonica's chief operating officer, and law professor Stefania Bariati.

In a separate statement, representatives of 14 Italian and foreign institutional investors, with a combined stake of 1.585 percent, put forward seven names including current Telecom Italia independent directors Luigi Zingales and Lucia Calvosa.

A headhunter has proposed the names of Massimo Sarmi, CEO of the Postal Services, Massimo Tononi, chairman of the Italian bourse, and Nani Beccalli Falco, CEO of General Electric Europe, as possible candidates to serve as the company's chairman, Il Giornale said on Saturday.

Italy's junior minister Antonio Catricala said he was not against the sale of the company to Spain's Telefonica, adding that the market should play its game, while the government needed its guarantees, according to Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore.

FIAT

An agreement between Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and union-affiliated healthcare trust Veba for Fiat to buy the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler it does not already own could be reached by Christmas without going via an IPO, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

ENI

The oil and gas group and Venezuela's state-owned energy group PDVSA inaugurated the first pipeline that will evacuate oil from the Junin-5 field in the Orinoco oil belt, the company said on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Former Italian premier Lamberto Dini has removed himself from the race for a post in the cooperative bank's supervisory board, various papers said on Sunday. * Investor Raffaele Mincione told Il Giornale on Monday the conditions of the bank's planned 500-million euro capital increase would dictate whether or not he would take part in it. He also said he would not submit a list of candidates for board seats reserved to funds.

BANCA CARIGE

The economy ministry gave the green light for the sale of a first tranche of shares in the lender held by key shareholder the Carige Foundation, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. A meeting to discuss the share sale has been called for Nov. 28, while the election of a new chairman and renewal of the board remain on the agenda for Dec. 3, the paper added.

POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

From 2015, the Italian cooperative bank will be ready to aggregate medium-sized establishments, the lender's CEO Luigi Odorici was quoted by Il Giornale as saying on Saturday.

BANCA GENERALI

The bank unit controlled by Italy's biggest insurer Generali plans to boost its consulting and advisory services by using new technology and through new partnerships, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. One such partnership could include Turin-based advisory group Tosetti Value, it added.

MONCLER IPO-MON.MI

Italy's bourse said on Friday it had given the green light to the listing of the Italian luxury skiwear maker, which aims to sell around 30 percent of existing shares in an initial public offering.

The bourse debut could happen Dec. 9, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

LUXURY/FASION IPOs

Other four or five luxury and fashion companies could follow Moncler's example and list in the first half of next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The paper names Furla, Pianoforte Holding, Diesel's Only the Brave, MaxMara as possible candidates mulled in the market.

Clothing group Stefano Ricci sees 2015 as a good time for a listing, the paper quoted its CEO Niccolo Ricci as saying, while fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi is thinking of a Hong Kong listing for its brand Betty Blue, the paper added.

AS ROMA UNICREDIT

Chinese businessman Chen Feng is in talks with Italian bank UniCredit to buy 20 percent NEEP Roma Holding, the holding group that controls the Serie A soccer club, MF said on Saturday. James Pallotta, president of AS Roma, said there were no negotiations between the club and any potential Chinese investors, news agency ANSA reported on Sunday. * According to Monday's Corriere della Sera, Chen would pay UniCredit 30 million euros and participate in a capital increase at NEEP.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The Ligresti family, at the centre of a scandal involving accusations of false accounting and market manipulation around insurance group Fondiaria-SAI, hopes to get 22 million euros from insurer Unipol by selling its stake in holding group Premafin, which Unipol controls, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

SACE

The group, which offers export credits and is controlled via state holding group CDP, could be eyeing a listing as an alternative to the sale of a 60 percent stake announced by the government as part of a privatisation drive, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

SAVINO DEL BENE

The logistics and freight group will list on the Milan bourse Dec. 6 at a price of between 2.55-3.10 euros per share, the MF said on Saturday.

ANIMA

The Italian fund manager plans to list at the start of 2014, but it will evaluate any adequate offers it may be presented with in the meantime, MF said on Saturday.

IMA

The packaging machinery group trades ex-dividend after paying 1.25 euro per share as special dividend.

MOLESKINE

The notebook maker holds EGM (1330 GMT).

MILAN - Presentation of a report on the global and Italian economy with UBI Banca Management Board Chairman Franco Polotti and CEO Victor Massiah, Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra (1630 GMT).

