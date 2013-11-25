The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called on
Saturday for a presidential pardon following his conviction for
tax fraud and said his expulsion from parliament isn a vote next
week would be a "coup d'etat".
Italy's president on Sunday rejected Silvio Berlusconi's
call for a pardon over his conviction for tax fraud and told the
centre-right leader he must stay within the law in his protests
if he is expelled from parliament this week.
ROME - News conference by Prime Minister Enrico Letta and
Labour Deputy Minister Cecilia Guerra on "World Day Against
Violence on Women" (1100 GMT)
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases October extra
EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.
The Treasury said on Friday it would offer 7 billion euros
($9.5 bln) of six-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular
end-month auction on Nov. 27.
COMPANIES
* BENETTON
Italy's Benetton family will sell part of the clothing group
to new investors in two to three years' time and could
eventually reduce its stake below 50 percent, the chairman of
the family's holding company Edizione told la Repubblica A&F on
Monday.
* AUTOGRILL, WORLD DUTY FREE
Preliminary talks with several potential partners for the
airport and motorway caterer and the airport retailer are
ongoing, the chairman of holding company Edizione which controls
both Autogrill and WDF told la Repubblica A&F on Monday. Any
merger would be funded through a share swap, Gilberto Benetton
said.
* VERSACE, SIA
The fashion group should be one of the two unnamed companies
in which Italian state fund Fondo Strategico Italiano has said
to have invested, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday citing
rumours. The unveiling of the two names, expected on Monday,
will be delayed by a few days, the paper said.
The other company should be payment services goup SIA, whose
main shareholders are banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit
and Monte dei Paschi.
* FINMECCANICA
Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of the Italian defence group, will
supply Peru's defence ministry with two C-27J Spartan tactical
airlifters in a deal valued at around 100 million euros ($135
million), Finmeccanica said on Monday.
MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
Brussels is expected to approve the bank's restructuring
plan on Monday, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. La Repubblica
added that the EU Commission's decision was expected within a
few days. The Commission declined to comment.
The bank's board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday. The bank declined to comment.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telco, which controls Telecom Italia via a 22.4 percent
stake, said on Friday it would vote against a proposal to remove
the current board of the phone company at a shareholder meeting
next month.
Telco listed three candidates it would put forward should
shareholders choose to revoke the board at a meeting on Dec. 20.
They are Marco Patuano, current CEO of the phone company, Julio
Linares, Telefonica's chief operating officer, and law professor
Stefania Bariati.
In a separate statement, representatives of 14 Italian and
foreign institutional investors, with a combined stake of 1.585
percent, put forward seven names including current Telecom
Italia independent directors Luigi Zingales and Lucia Calvosa.
A headhunter has proposed the names of Massimo Sarmi, CEO of
the Postal Services, Massimo Tononi, chairman of the Italian
bourse, and Nani Beccalli Falco, CEO of General Electric Europe,
as possible candidates to serve as the company's chairman, Il
Giornale said on Saturday.
Italy's junior minister Antonio Catricala said he was not
against the sale of the company to Spain's Telefonica,
adding that the market should play its game, while the
government needed its guarantees, according to Saturday's Il
Sole 24 Ore.
FIAT
An agreement between Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and
union-affiliated healthcare trust Veba for Fiat to buy the 41.5
percent stake in Chrysler it does not already own could be
reached by Christmas without going via an IPO, La Repubblica
said on Saturday.
ENI
The oil and gas group and Venezuela's state-owned energy
group PDVSA inaugurated the first pipeline that will evacuate
oil from the Junin-5 field in the Orinoco oil belt, the company
said on Saturday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Former Italian premier Lamberto Dini has removed himself
from the race for a post in the cooperative bank's supervisory
board, various papers said on Sunday.
* Investor Raffaele Mincione told Il Giornale on Monday the
conditions of the bank's planned 500-million euro capital
increase would dictate whether or not he would take part in it.
He also said he would not submit a list of candidates for board
seats reserved to funds.
BANCA CARIGE
The economy ministry gave the green light for the sale of a
first tranche of shares in the lender held by key shareholder
the Carige Foundation, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. A
meeting to discuss the share sale has been called for Nov. 28,
while the election of a new chairman and renewal of the board
remain on the agenda for Dec. 3, the paper added.
POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
From 2015, the Italian cooperative bank will be ready to
aggregate medium-sized establishments, the lender's CEO Luigi
Odorici was quoted by Il Giornale as saying on Saturday.
BANCA GENERALI
The bank unit controlled by Italy's biggest insurer Generali
plans to boost its consulting and advisory services by
using new technology and through new partnerships, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Sunday. One such partnership could include
Turin-based advisory group Tosetti Value, it added.
MONCLER IPO-MON.MI
Italy's bourse said on Friday it had given the green light
to the listing of the Italian luxury skiwear maker, which aims
to sell around 30 percent of existing shares in an initial
public offering.
The bourse debut could happen Dec. 9, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday.
LUXURY/FASION IPOs
Other four or five luxury and fashion companies could follow
Moncler's example and list in the first half of next year, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The paper names Furla, Pianoforte
Holding, Diesel's Only the Brave, MaxMara as possible candidates
mulled in the market.
Clothing group Stefano Ricci sees 2015 as a good time for a
listing, the paper quoted its CEO Niccolo Ricci as saying, while
fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi is thinking of a Hong Kong
listing for its brand Betty Blue, the paper added.
AS ROMA UNICREDIT
Chinese businessman Chen Feng is in talks with Italian bank
UniCredit to buy 20 percent NEEP Roma Holding, the
holding group that controls the Serie A soccer club, MF said on
Saturday. James Pallotta, president of AS Roma, said there were
no negotiations between the club and any potential Chinese
investors, news agency ANSA reported on Sunday.
* According to Monday's Corriere della Sera, Chen would pay
UniCredit 30 million euros and participate in a capital increase
at NEEP.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
The Ligresti family, at the centre of a scandal involving
accusations of false accounting and market manipulation around
insurance group Fondiaria-SAI, hopes to get 22 million
euros from insurer Unipol by selling its stake in holding group
Premafin, which Unipol controls, Corriere della Sera said on
Sunday.
SACE
The group, which offers export credits and is controlled via
state holding group CDP, could be eyeing a listing as an
alternative to the sale of a 60 percent stake announced by the
government as part of a privatisation drive, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Saturday.
SAVINO DEL BENE
The logistics and freight group will list on the Milan
bourse Dec. 6 at a price of between 2.55-3.10 euros per share,
the MF said on Saturday.
ANIMA
The Italian fund manager plans to list at the start of 2014,
but it will evaluate any adequate offers it may be presented
with in the meantime, MF said on Saturday.
IMA
The packaging machinery group trades ex-dividend after
paying 1.25 euro per share as special dividend.
MOLESKINE
The notebook maker holds EGM (1330 GMT).
MILAN - Presentation of a report on the global and Italian
economy with UBI Banca Management Board Chairman Franco
Polotti and CEO Victor Massiah, Luxottica CEO Andrea
Guerra (1630 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
($1 = 0.7394 euros)