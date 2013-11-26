The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
* Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta told Il Sole 24 Ore that
the government was ready to introduce in the 2014 budget a
pledge to use any revenues raised from spending cuts and tax
evasion to fund lower labour taxes and a reduction of the
so-called tax wedge.
Italy's coalition government said on Monday it would call a
confidence vote on its 2014 budget, a move that will give the
first clear proof of its strength since Silvio Berlusconi's
party split this month.
Letta meets on Tuesday with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin. The meeting will be followed by a business forum with Eni
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni, Enel
CEO Fulvio Conti.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases November
consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros of a new zero
coupon bond maturing on Dec. 31, 2015. Subscriptions close at
1000 GMT. The sale euro zone inflation-linked BTPei bonds was
cancelled.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank holds a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss
"capital operations".
MPS is set to approve a capital increase of up to 3 billion
euros, and aims to launch the rights issue as early as January,
four sources close to the matter said on Monday.
* Swiss bank UBS will guarantee 450-500 million euros of Monte
Paschi's capital increase, leading a consortium of nine banks
backing the operation, Il Messaggero reported. Goldman Sachs,
Citi and Mediobanca will be co-global coordinators and will
guarantee 350 million euros of the rights issue. Barclays,
Morgan Stanley, BoFA-ML, Commerzbank, Societe Generale are
bookrunners with a commitment of 250-300 million euros each.
* BANKS
The ECB will announce the criteria for stress-testing euro
zone lenders in an upcoming sector review by the end of January,
Il Sole 24 Ore said citing a participant to a meeting on Monday
between bank CEOs and the ECB. On-site inspections of ECB and
Bank of Italy officials should start in February as part of the
asset-quality review, Il Messaggero said.
Italian banks raised the issue of how sovereign holdings
will be treated in the stress-tests at the meeting but received
no information, Il Sole said. Government bonds will be penalised
in the stress tests, MF said citing financial sources.
* CARIGE
The Genoa-based lender holds a board meeting on Tuesday to
examine a letter sent by market regulator Consob and pointing to
irregularities in the financial statements for 2012 and the
first-half of 2013, Il Messaggero reported.
ENI
Rating agency Fitch revised its outlook on Italy's oil and
gas major to negative from stable as the company is struggling
to solve problems in Libya and at the Kashagan oilfield in
Kazakhstan.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telco, the holding that controls the Italian phone company,
has officially presented a slate of three candidates should
shareholders choose to revoke the board at a meeting on Dec. 20,
the phone company said on Monday. The candidate are, as
expected, Marco Patuano, current CEO of the phone company, Julio
Linares, Telefonica's chief operating officer, and law professor
Stefania Bariati.
SAFILO
The Italian eyewear company signed an agreement to design,
make and sell men's eyeglasses for Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc's
Kate Spade in North America, the two companies said on
Monday.
FINMECCANICA
The aerospace and defence group is expected to decide on
contract for helicopter sale to India.