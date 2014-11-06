The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

GENERALI

The insurer reported a better than expected 12.8 percent rise in operating profits for the first nine months of the year, thanks to a solid performance on all fronts, and said it was on track for a rise for the year. Generali's CFO also said the group wa sin a position to increase its dividend payout on 2014 results.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender will tap investors for up to 2.5 billion euros next year to fill a capital deficit laid bare by recent stress tests and pay back state aid in a move bankers said would prepare the Italian lender for a likely takeover.

The bank said on Wednesday that an offer from Hong Kong-based NIT Holdings to invest up to 10 billion euros was too vague and unclear for it to evaluate.

ITALCEMENTI

Officers from Italy's market regulator Consob and the tax police visited the headquarters of Italian cement maker Italcementi on Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged insider trading, sources close to the matter said.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica lifted its full-year targets for orders, sales and profits on Wednesday after saying its nine-month net loss narrowed to 24 million euros helped by higher sales from the Boeing 787 programme and non-core train business.

TELECOM ITALIA

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday, without citing sources, that private equity funds Apax and Bain have sounded out Telecom Italia over a possible joint offer on Brazil's Oi, with the idea of spinning off the company's Protuguese operaitons at a later stage.

TENARIS

The company announced third quarter earnings per ads at $0.54 and net sales $2.421 billion versus $2.415 billion.

YOOX

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Wednesday it may struggle to meet analyst expectations for an 18 percent increase in full-year revenues after its sales grew 15 percent in the first nine months.

MOLESKINE

The Italian notebook maker said on Wednesday its sales in the nine months to September rose 5.7 percent to 65 million euros. Its adjusted core earnings fell 14 percent to 20.8 million euros due to investments made in distribution including the development of direct-to-consumer channels.

TREVI GROUP

Capital increase ends.

Board meeting on Q3 results: A2A followed by conference call (1300 GMT), AZIMUT followed by conference call also on 2015-2019 business plan (160 GMT), BANCA PROFILO, BE, DEA CAPITAL, PIRELLI & C., PRYSMIAN followed by conference call (1700 GMT), SAFILO GROUP followed by conference call (1700 GMT), SNAI, TELECOM ITALIA (press release on Nov. 7).

Conference calls on Q3 results: Finmeccanica (0800 GMT), Tenaris (1400 GMT).

