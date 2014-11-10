The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy's president Giorgio Napolitano, who reluctantly agreed to a second term in 2013 at a time of political crisis, may step down in January, five years before the end of his term, political commentators said on Sunday. * The EU Commission may ask Italy additional deficit cutting measures worth 3.3 billion euros in 2015, on top of a similar-size budget correction already agreed, following lower economic forecasts published by the EU executive last week, la Repubblica reported on Monday citing sources.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on bank deposits and September statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 13.

The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.5 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on Nov. 12.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Central Bank has stopped daily monitoring of euro zone banks under its supervision after its checks did not show liquidity problems and it will conduct weekly checks from now on, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

ATLANTIA

The highway and airport group reported a 8 percent rise in nine-month core earnings on a like-for-like basis and excluding currency swings as its revenues from domestic airports rose 15 percent.

Atlantia has mandated financial advisory firm Lazard to explore the interest for a stake of up to 30 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), MF said on Saturday in an unsourced report. Apart from a straight out sale, the deal could also include a swap of a stake in ADR for one in another international airport. Potential interested parties include infrastructure and pension funds and Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Adia, the paper added.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The construction company said on Monday it had won a $153 million contract to build a tunnel in Cleveland, Ohio.

BUZZI UNICEM

The cement maker said on Friday it still expects to increase its core profit this year, despite the difficulties of its businesses in Ukraine and Russia.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group will hold an extraordinary board meeting in the week of Nov. 17 to decide on the future of its Brazilian operations, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Telecom Italia will in January update some investment targets given in the 2014-16 industrial plan, with more effort dedicated to the fixed network, CEO Marco Patuano told la Repubblica in an interview published on Saturday. He also said the company's interest in a stake in Italian fibre optic network provider Metroweb was "concrete". He added Telecom Italia was also keen to talk with Mediaset's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium regarding a possible deal.

UNICREDIT

Bank Pekao booked an 8.5-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, slightly above market estimates due to higher loan volumes and interest income margins, Poland's No.2 lender said on Monday.

* PRYSMIAN

CEO Valerio Battista told La Stampa on Monday that the world's biggest cable maker could be interested in expanding outside of Europe, chiefly in the United States, but it would also consider being taken over "at the right price" as part of the sector's possible consolidation process.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker on Friday confirmed its full-year core profit guidance despite a slight fall in nine-month earnings, impacted by lower sales volumes and higher operating costs in Egypt.

Holds conference call on Q3 results (1430 GMT).

Italcementi inaugurated a new cement plant in Italy, which was revamped using an investment of more than 150 million euros, it said in a statement on Saturday.

BANCA CARIGE

Unions are opposing the idea of a potential immediate merger between Banca Carige and another lender, fearing it would put jobs at risk, according to a letter sent on Friday.

Board meetings on Q3 results: ACEA, ASTALDI , BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO, BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO, CEMENTIR , FINCANTIERI, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI , GTECH followed by conference call, MOLMED , ROSSS.

ACQUE POTABILI

Starts offering to its shareholders shares it bought from investors who dissented the merger with Sviluppo Idrico; ends on Dec. 9.

AEDES

Reverse stock split on ordinary shares.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Capital increase starts; ends on Nov. 27.

DANIELI & C.

Trades ex-dividend: 0.3000 euro per ordinary share and 0.3207 per savings share.

PMS

Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT).

SABAF

Trades ex-dividend 1.00 euro per share.

SACOM

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (1630 GMT).

VITA SOCIETA' EDITORIALE

Capital increase starts; ends on Nov. 27.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................