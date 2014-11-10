The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italy's president Giorgio Napolitano, who reluctantly agreed
to a second term in 2013 at a time of political crisis, may step
down in January, five years before the end of his term,
political commentators said on Sunday.
* The EU Commission may ask Italy additional deficit cutting
measures worth 3.3 billion euros in 2015, on top of a
similar-size budget correction already agreed, following lower
economic forecasts published by the EU executive last week, la
Repubblica reported on Monday citing sources.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases September data on bank deposits and
September statistics on Italian government bond holdings at
Italy-based banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Nov. 13.
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.5
billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular
mid-month auction on Nov. 12.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The European Central Bank has stopped daily monitoring of
euro zone banks under its supervision after its checks did not
show liquidity problems and it will conduct weekly checks from
now on, a source close to the situation told
Reuters.
ATLANTIA
The highway and airport group reported a 8 percent rise in
nine-month core earnings on a like-for-like basis and excluding
currency swings as its revenues from domestic airports rose 15
percent.
Atlantia has mandated financial advisory firm Lazard to
explore the interest for a stake of up to 30 percent in airport
operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), MF said on Saturday in an
unsourced report. Apart from a straight out sale, the deal could
also include a swap of a stake in ADR for one in another
international airport. Potential interested parties include
infrastructure and pension funds and Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund
Adia, the paper added.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The construction company said on Monday it had won a $153
million contract to build a tunnel in Cleveland, Ohio.
BUZZI UNICEM
The cement maker said on Friday it still expects to increase
its core profit this year, despite the difficulties of its
businesses in Ukraine and Russia.
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone group will hold an extraordinary board meeting in
the week of Nov. 17 to decide on the future of its Brazilian
operations, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced
report. The company could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Telecom Italia will in January update some investment
targets given in the 2014-16 industrial plan, with more effort
dedicated to the fixed network, CEO Marco Patuano told la
Repubblica in an interview published on Saturday. He also said
the company's interest in a stake in Italian fibre optic network
provider Metroweb was "concrete". He added Telecom Italia was
also keen to talk with Mediaset's pay-TV arm Mediaset
Premium regarding a possible deal.
UNICREDIT
Bank Pekao booked an 8.5-percent rise in its
third-quarter net profit, slightly above market estimates due to
higher loan volumes and interest income margins, Poland's No.2
lender said on Monday.
* PRYSMIAN
CEO Valerio Battista told La Stampa on Monday that the
world's biggest cable maker could be interested in expanding
outside of Europe, chiefly in the United States, but it would
also consider being taken over "at the right price" as part of
the sector's possible consolidation process.
ITALCEMENTI
The cement maker on Friday confirmed its full-year core
profit guidance despite a slight fall in nine-month earnings,
impacted by lower sales volumes and higher operating costs in
Egypt.
Holds conference call on Q3 results (1430 GMT).
Italcementi inaugurated a new cement plant in Italy, which
was revamped using an investment of more than 150 million euros,
it said in a statement on Saturday.
BANCA CARIGE
Unions are opposing the idea of a potential immediate merger
between Banca Carige and another lender, fearing it would put
jobs at risk, according to a letter sent on Friday.
Board meetings on Q3 results: ACEA, ASTALDI
, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI
SONDRIO, BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO, CEMENTIR
, FINCANTIERI, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI
, GTECH followed by conference call, MOLMED
, ROSSS.
ACQUE POTABILI
Starts offering to its shareholders shares it bought from
investors who dissented the merger with Sviluppo Idrico; ends on
Dec. 9.
AEDES
Reverse stock split on ordinary shares.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
Capital increase starts; ends on Nov. 27.
DANIELI & C.
Trades ex-dividend: 0.3000 euro per ordinary share and
0.3207 per savings share.
PMS
Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0700
GMT).
SABAF
Trades ex-dividend 1.00 euro per share.
SACOM
Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (1630 GMT).
VITA SOCIETA' EDITORIALE
Capital increase starts; ends on Nov. 27.
