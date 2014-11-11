The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano meets Austrian President Heinz Fischer (1000 GMT).

Rome, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Michele Elia speaks before Senate Public Works Committee (1300 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular mid-month auction on Nov. 13.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. Americam Tower is in pole position to buy the mobile phone towers of Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit TIM Partecipacoes, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the deal could have a value of nearly 900 million euros.

GTECH

Gaming company GTECH confirmed a full year target for core profit on Monday, but warned about 2014 sales as its revenues from U.S. operations were below expectations in the July-September period.

BANA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Monday its nine-month net profit rose more than 80 percent thanks to a boost in net interest and trading income even as net non-performing loans rose 20 percent from end-2013.

* GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer is due to sign a deal with Japan's Dai-ichi Life to set up a real estate fund investing in the residential market, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Balocco, CEO Sergio Marchionne attends presentation of new model '500'.

UNICREDIT

Hold board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT) and news conference (1730 GMT) with CEO Federico Ghizzoni.

OVS

High-street fashion chain OVS said in a statement on Monday that it expected to launch a public offering in the first half of next year.

Board meeting on Q3 results: ACQUE POTABILI, AEFFE , BANCA CARIGE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO , BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE > followed by conference call (1730 GMT), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI followed by conference call (1630 GMT), CALTAGIRONE EDITORE, CREDITO EMILIANO, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING followed by conference call, DE'LONGHI, ENEL followed by conference call (1630 GMT), EXPRIVIA , FIRST CAPITAL (1530 GMT), GALA, IL SOLE 24 ORE, INTERPUMP GROUP, INTESA SANPAOLO followed by conference call (1400 GMT), M&C, MEDIASET (1500 GMT) followed by conference call (1700 GMT), MONCLER followed by conference call (1730 GMT), NOVA RE, SABAF followed by conference call (1400 GMT), SEAT PAGINE GIALLE, UBI BANCA (press release on Nov. 12).

Conference calls on Q3 results: ASTALDI (1430 GMT), FINCANTIERI (17,00).

