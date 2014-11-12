The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Milan, Bank of Italy holds news conference presentation of
report on "Economic Update on Lombardy Region" (1000 GMT).
Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech at
celebration of economist Federico Caffè.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (364
days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
UBI BANCA
Conference call on 9-mth results (1330 GMT).
* Italy's fifth biggest bank posted a 47 percent rise in its
nine-month consolidated net profit thanks to higher interest
income and fees.
* FINMECCANICA
China's CNR Corporation, which was one of the suitors for
the railways units of Finmeccanica, has pulled out from the
race, daily Corriere reported, adding that Japan's Hitachi
remained the sole bidder.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The Italian construction company plans to hire 15,000 people
globally, of which 2,500 in Italy, in the next three years,
Chief Executive Pietro Salini said in an interview with Corriere
della Sera.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets expects to sign a deal with
Spain's Santander to combine their asset management
businesses by early December, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni
said on Tuesday.
Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview that Ukraine
remained the only problematic area for the group.
BANCO POPOLARE
Italy's Banco Popolare posted a net loss of 121.7 million
euros in the first nine months hit by higher loan loss charges
and one-off costs related to the early retirement of 330
employees.
The lender is not looking at any M&A deals at the moment but
it would examine any interesting opportunities that may come
about, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender posted a net loss for the January-September
period, hit by one-off items related to writedowns on insurance
assets it was selling and higher labour costs.
The bank said it would exercise its right not to pay any
interest due Dec. 4 on a subordinated bond.
MONCLER
The Italian luxury outerwear maker posted on Tuesday
nine-month core profit slightly ahead of expectations despite a
slowdown in sales growth compared to the first
half.
MEDIASET
The Italian broadcaster said on Tuesday it would post a net
profit for the full year in 2014 thanks to cost cuts and a
recovery in Spain.
CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday he did not expect a deal
for a new investor in the Italian group's pay TV business
Mediaset Premium to be reached shortly.
Mediaset will spin off its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium
at the start of December, Giordani said, sticking to plans to
carry out the move by year-end.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility reported a 3 percent drop in
nine-month core profits on Tuesday, due to regulatory changes in
Spain and a weaker performance by its Latin American business,
but said it was on track to hit full-year
targets.
Enel CFO Luigi Ferraris said on Tuesday that the utility's
revised target to cut debt to 39-40 billion euros by year-end
does not include potential income from planned asset sales in
Romania and Slovakia.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano posted on Tuesday a 63
percent increase in nine-month net profit to 219.3 million euros
($273 million) despite falling interest income thanks to a stake
sale.
* EI TOWERS
The advisors of Italian mobile phone operator Wind, a unit
of Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom, have received eight
non-binding offers for its phone masts, among which one from Ei
Towers, American Tower, Abertis and F2i, il Sole 24 Ore said.
The offers value the asset at around 700 million euros, the
paper added.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The Italian luxury group posted a 6.6 percent rise in
nine-month core earnings, helped by higher revenues and a better
sales mix.
TELECOM ITALIA
The board of Telecom Italia could meet as early as next week
to discuss options for its business in Brazil, two sources
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, as consolidation
talk in the Latin American market heats up.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The HNA Group, parent company of China's airline Hainan
Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain's NH
Hoteles from Intesa Sanpaolo, the Italian bank said in
a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on
Tuesday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Chrysler Group will begin replacing potentially defective
air bag inflators made by Takata Corp in more than
371,000 U.S. vehicles in early December, according to documents
filed by the automaker with U.S. safety
regulators.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has launched a last-minute
counter offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee, outbidding
China's richest man Guo Guangchang and his Shanghai-based
conglomerate Fosun.
Board meeting on Q3 results: AEDES, BANCA MONTE
DEI PASCHI DI SIENA followed by conference call (1730
GMT), BENI STABILI, CAD IT, CAMPARI GROUP
followed by conference call (1200 GMT), CATTOLICA
ASSICURAZIONI, CERVED followed by conference
call, COBRA, CONAFI PRESTITO, DADA,
DELCLIMA followed by conference call (1400 GMT),
EDISON, ERG (press release on Nov. 13),
ERGYCAPITAL, FALCK RENEWABLES, GABETTI
PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, GEFRAN, HERA
followed by conference call (1430 GMT), IGD, IREN
, LVENTURE GROUP, MAIRE TECNIMONT,
MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL, PRIMA INDUSTRIE, RATTI
, SALINI IMPREGILO, TAMBURI INVESTMENT
PARTNERS, TAS, TERNA followed by
conference call (1500 GMT), TOD'S followed by
conference call (1700 GMT), VALSOIA, VIANINI INDUSTRIA
, VIANINI LAVORI.
Conference calls on Q3 results: BANCA CARIGE (1630
GMT), BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA (0800 GMT),
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO (1000 GMT).
