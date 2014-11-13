The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday his government
would aim to remain in office until 2018, dismissing speculation
of early elections, after he moved closer to an agreement on
reforms to the electoral law.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros third tranche 3-year BTP
bonds due Jan. 15, 2018, 0.75 percent coupon; 1.5-2 billion
euros ninth tranche 7-year BTP bonds due Dec. 15, 2021, 2.15
percent coupon; 1-1.5 billion euros sixth tranche 15-year BTP
bonds due March 1, 2030, 3.5 percent coupon. Subscriptions close
at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the worst performer in a
recent regulatory test of euro zone lenders, posted a
bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter as it hiked the
amount of money set aside to cover bad loans.
ENEL
Starts public offering to Spanish and international
institutional investors on Endesa shares; ends on Nov.
20.
* ERG
The energy group confirmed its full-year core profit target
on Thursday after reporting a 30 percent drop in third-quarter
earnings, hurt by the sale in June of its ISAB Energy plant.
* MONCLER
The chief financial officer of Eurazeo denied
reports that it could sell its stake in the down jacket maker.
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker's Melfi plant in Italy will continue producing
the Punto model, at least until the middle of 2016, Alfredo
Altavilla, head of the company's European operations, told Il
Giornale in an interview. He also said the company was targeting
production of 160,000 vehicles of its Panda model at its
Pomigliano plant in Italy, but did not specify a timeframe.
TERNA
Italian power grid company Terna said it is seeking a
partner to bid for Greece's state electricity network in an deal
that could be finalised this year, as the company reported a 1.5
percent rise in nine-month profit.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Italian builder Salini Impregilo SALI.MI said on Wednesday
it would achieve its full-year targets and those of its business
plan to 2017 after reporting a rise in nine-month profits and
revenues.
TOD'S
Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's posted a larger-than-expected
21.6 percent fall in nine-month core earnings on Wednesday as it
sold fewer higher margin products while costs rose.
GTECH, IGT
Shareholders of Italy's GTECH who did not vote in favour of
a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology will
have time until Nov. 27 to exercise their right of withdrawal,
the gaming group said on Wednesday.
RAI WAY
The order book for the initial public offering of Italy's
Rai Way is covered nearly twice at the lowest end of the price
range, fixed between 2.95 and 3.5 euros, sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
IREN
Holds conference call on Q3 results (0930 GMT).
Board meetings on Q1 results: DIGITAL BROS,
JUVENTUS, S.S. LAZIO.
Board meeting on Q3 results: ACOTEL, AEROPORTO DI
FIRENZE, ALBA PRIVATE, AMBIENTHESIS
(1330 GMT), ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE followed by
conference call, ASCOPIAVE, AUTOGRILL
followed by conference call (1730 GMT), BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA
BRIANZA, BASTOGI, BEST UNION,
BIANCAMANO, BORGOSESIA, BREMBO
(0800 GMT), BRIOSCHI, CALTAGIRONE, CLASS
EDITORI, COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA,
ELICA followed by conference call (1400 GMT), ESPRINET
, EUKEDOS, GAS PLUS, GEOX
(press release and conference call at 1630 GMT), IMMSI
, INTEK GROUP, IRCE (1400 GMT),
ISAGRO (1500 GMT), K.R.ENERGY, LA DORIA
, LANDI RENZO, MEDIACONTECH, MEDIOLANUM
(0930 GMT) followed by conference call (1500 GMT),
MONRIF, MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP, PIERREL
, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE, PININFARINA
, PREMUDA, RCS MEDIAGROUP followed
by conference call (1800 GMT), REPLY, SAES GETTERS
, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO followed by conference
call (1700 GMT), SARAS followed by conference call
(1500 GMT), SAT, SAVE, SOL, TREVI
GROUP, UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI, VITTORIA
ASSICURAZIONI, ZUCCHI.
