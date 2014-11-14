The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Italy, trade unions COBAS and CUB called a full-day general
strike for public and private sector employees.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT);
September industrial product import prices (1000 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances,
state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
* TELECOM ITALIA
The company has told its board that an extraordinary
meeting, at which its Brazil operations could be discussed, may
be called for Friday, Nov. 21, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* UNICREDIT
The deal for Prelios and U.S. asset manager
Fortress to buy UniCredit's debt collector unit UCCMB is
facing some difficulties, mainly over the issue of fees payable
to Fortress, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* ENEL
The 85 percent of the placement of a stake in Endesa
reserved to institutional investors has been fully covered in
the first day of the offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced
report.
FINMECCANICA
Japan's Hitachi Ltd is close to sealing a deal to
acquire the rail car and rail signal units of the Italian
aerospace and defence group, according to newswire Nikkei.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Florence-based company expects sales in the fourth
quarter to grow at least in line with the 5 percent rise in the
first nine months, which would allow the luxury shoe maker to
match its 2013 core profit margin in the full year.
UNIPOLSAI
Italian insurer UnipolSai on Friday reported a 63 percent
rise in nine-month consolidated net profit to 593 million euros
($737 million) on a proforma basis, boosted by a favourable
trend in the non-life loss ratio and life income.
MONDADORI
The Italian publisher said on Thursday its nine-month net
loss narrowed to 7.5 million euros ($9.4 million) as it swung to
a net profit in the three months to September after seven
negative quarters.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher said on Thursday its nine-month net
loss fell 47 percent to 93 million euros ($116 million) as
actions to cut costs continued and advertising revenues grew
thanks to deals with other publishers and a recovery in Spain.
GEOX
The Italian shoemaker on Thursday confirmed its full-year
sales and profit targets after reporting a 7 percent rise in
nine-month core earnings, boosted by higher sales.
IPO
Italian state broadcaster Rai's network unit Rai Way said on
Thursday it had priced its initial public offering at 2.95 euros
a share, at the bottom of the initial price range.
DANIELI & C.
Holds board meeting on Q1 results.
IKF
Holds board meeting on FY results.
UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI
Release Q3 results before Bourse opening; followed by
conference call (1030 GMT).
Board meeting on Q3 results: ANIMA, BANCA FINNAT
, B&C SPEAKERS, BEGHELLI, BIALETTI
, BIESSE, BOERO BARTOLOMEO, BOLZONI
, CAIRO COMMUNICATION, CALEFFI (1330
GMT), CEMBRE, CICCOLELLA, CSP INTERNATIONAL
(0800 GMT), DIASORIN, EEMS, EL.EN.
, EMAK, ENERVIT, ENGINEERING
, EUROTECH, EXOR, FERROVIE NORD
MILANO, FIDIA (0900 GMT), FIERA MILANO
followed by conference call (1500 GMT), FULLSIX
, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, KINEXIA, IMA
, INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE, INVESTIMENTI E
SVILUPPO, ITALMOBILIARE, IT WAY,
MARR, MERIDIE, MONDO TV, NICE
followed by conference call, NOEMALIFE,
OLIDATA, PANARIAGROUP, POLIGRAFICA SAN
FAUSTINO, RISANAMENTO, SERVIZI ITALIA
, STEFANEL, SINTESI, TERNIENERGIA
, TISCALI (1300 GMT), WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP
followed by conference call (1700 GMT).
Conference calls on Q3 results: GAS PLUS (0900
GMT), IREN, ISAGRO (0830 GMT), TREVI GROUP
(1500 GMT).
