POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has seen a
marked drop in its approval rating as economic difficulties have
grown but he remains by far the country's most popular leader, a
poll on Sunday showed.
Rome, European President Martin Schulz attends conference on
social economy and growth in Europe (1730 GMT).
Rome, Government meets trade unions on Public Administration
reform (1600 GMT).
ECONOMY
The European Commission will tell Italy to make further
corrections to its 2015 budget to meet European debt reduction
rules, an EU source said on Friday, a move that would dash
Rome's hopes of avoiding further austerity measures.
European Union president Italy has proposed scrapping plans
to make money market funds build up cash buffers against future
crises, firing the opening shot in renewed negotiations over how
to regulate the 1 trillion euro ($1.25 trillion) sector.
ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
* MONTE DEI PASCHI
The chairman of the troubled Italian bank said on Sunday
there had still been no approach from another bank over a
possible merger but the option remained on the table.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company is not studying any rights issue, it said
on Monday dismissing a press report that it may raise cash from
investors to fund a takeover deal in Brasil.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The Italian builder said on Monday it had won a 143 million
euro ($179 million) contract to build a road in Poland.
ALITALIA, ETIHAD
Etihad Airways secured European Union approval on Friday to
acquire 49 percent of loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, the
latest in a series of acquisitions made by the Abu Dhabi-based
airline to expand its network around the world.
Alitalia investors will inject around 200 million euros into
the carrier prior to its merger with Etihad by the end of this
year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
Stakeholders will pump in 80-100 million euro by the end of
November, with a further 100 million due by year-end.
* ATLANTIA
The motorway and airport operator has no rush to sell a
minority stake in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma, daily La
Repubblica reported on Monday.
GENERALI, BANCA CARIGE
Italian insurer Generali has sold its remaining 1.869
percent stake in Banca Carige this year as part of a program to
shed non-strategic investments, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
ENEL, ENDESA
Enel's placement of a stake in Endesa reserved to
institutional investors has been fully covered on the second day
of the offer, amounting to a total offer of 22 percent in the
Spanish utility, Il Sore 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
HITACHI, FINMECCANICA
Japan's Hitachi is making a final assessment on its offer to
buy the train-making arm of Italian industrial conglomerate
Finmeccanica, Ansaldo, for which binding bids must be received
by a Nov. 17 cutoff. Hitachi is the only bidder at this time,
unless the deadline is extended, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday.
Hitachi's offer estimated at 1.4 billion euro should be made
early next week, La Repubblica said on Saturday, citing Japanese
business daily Nikkei.
FIAT CHRYSLER
A judge has ordered Sergio Marchionne, chief executive
officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to give a deposition in a
Georgia lawsuit involving a 4-year-old boy killed in a Jeep
fuel-tank fire, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
CLUB MED
Club Mediterraneo said its board would not give an opinion
on every bid made by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi as they battle to acquire the holiday
resort company.
WORLD DUTY FREE
Italy's World Duty Free on Friday appointed Chief Commercial
Officer Eugenio Andrades to the role of CEO replacing Jose Maria
Palencia who stepped down after disagreements over strategy.
MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP
Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT).
RECORDATI
Trades ex-dividend of 0.26 euro per share as 2014 interim
dividend.
