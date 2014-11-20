The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Parma, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visits pasta maker Barilla headquarters. (1730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September industry orders and sales (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 25.

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group said it expected to cash in more than 400 million euros ($502 million) from a contract the Eurofighter consortium signed with a North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) agency.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday the car maker's ratings and stable outlook were unaffected by the company's planned mandatory convertible securities.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group have agreed to expand the GAC Fiat joint venture in a preliminary accord that includes the production of a Chrysler brand vehicle in China.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects its yet-to-be launched Fiat 500X crossover sport utility vehicle to be even more popular in North America than its 500 microcar, senior executives said on Wednesday.

ENEL

The Italian utility is increasing the number of shares from its Endesa business that it is offering to retail investors by 11.3 million, after demand totalled 1.7 times the initial amount offered, it said on Thursday. * The government will try to sell between 5 and 6 percent of the energy group in early December, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The Treasury will have to sell the stake at a discount to market price bigger than the customary 5 percent as conditions are not ideal, the paper added.

* TELECOM ITALIA

A proposal to take over Brazil's Oi in a plan that includes capital raising measures worth 5 billion euros is one of several options that CEO Marco Patuano will present to the board on Friday, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. Positions within the board are divided so the outcome of Friday's meeting is uncertain, it said.

Telecom's investor Marco Fossati told Il Sole 24 Ore a tie-up with Oi has a "strong industrial rational" but it must be funded through debt.

BANCA CARIGE

BofA-Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, UniCredit have joined as co-global coordinators and joint- bookrunners a consortium led by Mediobanca which is guaranteeing Carige's planned share sale for up to 650 million euros, the Genoa-based lender said on Wednesday.

Banco Santander, Commerzbank, Nomura International will be joint bookrunners. Banca Akros, Banca Aletti, Equita SIM, Intermonte SIM, Keefe Bruyette and Woods will be co-lead managers.

PIAGGIO

Ali Hedayat, partner at hedge fund Indus Capital, said on Wednesday he backed the Italian scooter maker to outperform, boosted by a pick up in sales in Europe and India.

* PRIVATISATIONS

Italy's Treasury will hire by mid-December banks to advise it on the privatisation of railway company Ferrovie dello Stato , Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

RAI General Manager Luigi Gubitosi told Il Sole 24 Ore the privatisation of the state broadcaster was unlikely to happen before his mandate ends in spring next year. RAI expects to cash in 280 million euros from the IPO of its Rai Way unit.

