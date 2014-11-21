The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it was cancelling some scheduled bond auctions in November and December due to ample cash levels and reduced funding needs.

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to propose at a Friday board meeting that the best option for the company's Brazilian mobile business is to pursue an acquisition of rival Oi, 3 people close to the matter said.

The group holds a board meeting on Friday to discuss options in Brazil.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

U.S. government safety regulators on Thursday told Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne that the company "have to get their act in gear" to speed up repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs that face a heightened fire risk.

ENEL, ENDESA

Italian utility Enel will price the sale of a stake in its Spanish subsidiary Endesa at 13.5 euros per share, three sources close to the share sale said on Thursday, which would raise about 3.1 billion euros to reduce debt.

Enel releases statement on the pricing of the Endesa share offering.

INDESIT

Whirlpool Italia Holdings S.r.l. ends mandatory takeover offer on Indesit shares.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................