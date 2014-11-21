The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Cabinet meeting (0730 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October wage inflation data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it was cancelling some
scheduled bond auctions in November and December due to ample
cash levels and reduced funding needs.
Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on Nov. 26.
COMPANIES
*TELECOM ITALIA, AMERICAN TOWER
Telecom Italia will likely sell the mobile phone towers of
its Brazilian unit to American Tower Corp for almost the full
targeted amount of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to
propose at a Friday board meeting that the best option for the
company's Brazilian mobile business is to pursue an acquisition
of rival Oi, 3 people close to the matter said.
The group holds a board meeting on Friday to discuss options
in Brazil.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
U.S. government safety regulators on Thursday told Chrysler
Group LLC Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne that the company
"have to get their act in gear" to speed up repairs of recalled
Jeep SUVs that face a heightened fire risk.
*ENEL, ENDESA
Italy's Enel said on Friday it would raise up to 3.1 billion
euros ($3.9 billion) from the sale of shares in its Spanish
subsidiary Endesa in what is one of Spain's biggest
stock placements in seven years.
Stmicroelectronics
Shares in the company are expected to open 2-3 percent lower
as traders cite a Bloomberg article quoting the CEO saying
profit targets may take longer to reach.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The vice-president of the carmaker Scott Kunselman said it
has been actively engaged since April 2013 with Takata <7312.T)
and U.S. authorities to solve problems related to a recall of
airbags.
UNICREDIT
The bank has re-admitted Lone Star to the process to buy its
UCCMB bad debt unit after the exclusive talks period with the
Prelios-Fotress consortium expired, Il Messaggero said. It said
a board meeting had been called on Dec. 4.
EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
Telecom group Wind will raise the number of telecom towers
it is selling to 6,300 from 5,800, Corriere Della Sera said. EI
Towers and Rai Way are interested in the sale.
INDESIT
Whirlpool Italia Holdings S.r.l. ends mandatory takeover
offer on Indesit shares.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................