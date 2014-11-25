The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Rome, news conference to present Memorandum of Understanding to develop commerce and industry between Italy and Egypt with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Egyptian Industry and Commerce Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour, Italian Economic Development Deputy Minister Carlo Calenda, Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September retail sales data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

ENEL, HERA, ERG, EDF

The sale of E.ON's Italian assets has drawn interest from a handful of energy companies and investment funds on the final day for binding bids, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. * Enel did not submit an offer for E.ON's Italian assets, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder is in talks with STX Europe to buy the 66.6 percent stake that the unit of Korea's STX Business Group owns in shipmaker STX France, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The deal awaits a green light from the French government which owns the remaining 33.3 percent of STX France through a state-backed strategic fund, it said.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's largest retail bank is interested in buying private banking assets such as Banca Cesare Ponti, the unit that Banca Carige is putting up for sale, and other businesses in the United States, Switzerland and Asia, Il Sole 24 Ore said without quoting sources.

* BANCA CARIGE

Mediobanca and Equita, which are advising the Genoa-based bank over the sale of its private banking unit Cesare Ponti, will send potential suitors a teaser in coming weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* GTECH

The game company said it had lowered the bridge financing for the acquisition of rival International Game Technology to $6.6 billion from $10.7 billion.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Monday it had won a contract to build a hydroelectric plant in Turkey worth a total of 260 million euros.

IREN

Italian regional utility Iren said on Monday its CEO Nicola De Sanctis would be stepping down for personal reasons.

ACSM AGAM

Italian utility Acsm Agam said on Monday talks over a possible tie-up with peer AEB-Gelsia had broken up over valuation issues.

