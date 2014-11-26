The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to pass Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Jobs Act, clearing the way for final approval in the Senate next month of a law aimed at making hiring and firing rules simpler.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases October fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (182 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

* ENEL

The Italian utility plans to save around 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in maintenance investments over two years as part of a new business plan that will be presented in March, Chief Executive Francesco Starace told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

* FINMECCANICA

Insigma Group has found in Xinzhu Corporation a new ally in the bid for Finmeccanica's AnsaldoBreda unit and wants to re-enter the race, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

MEDIASET, TISCALI

Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it denies media speculation that it is interested in acquiring internet company Tiscali.

ENEL, ENDESA

Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2 million shares in Italian owner Enel's listing of a 22 percent stake at 13.5 euros per share.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia's planned acquisition of fibre-optic network operator Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions, Italy's competition watchdog AGCM said on Tuesday. * F2i will evaluate the offers presented by Vodafone and Telecom Italia for its stake in Metroweb, and will ask the two companies to present an industrial plan before making a decision, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. Telecom Italia also proposed an alternative to an immediate purchase, suggesting it could acquire a stake in Metroweb via a capital increase that would give the company resources to speed up investments and in turn offer F2i the possibility to sell over a three year period, the paper added.

* BANCA CARIGE

Banca Leonardo is among the interested parties for the Carige's Cesare Ponti private banking unit, MF said.

ALITALIA

The airline holds a meeting to nominate a new board.

SAVE

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

IKF

Holds special meeting of warrant owners of "Warrant ordinary shares IKF 2010-2014" (1330 GMT) and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

NOTORIUS PICTURES

Holds board meeting to approve 2015-2017 industrial plan.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................