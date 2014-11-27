The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Chamber of Deputies approves budget law.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases November business confidence data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 3-3.5 billion euros new 5-year BTP bonds due
Dec. 1, 2019, 1.05 pct coupon; 1.5-2 billion euros 7th tranche
10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2024, 2.5 pct coupon, 1-1.5
billion euros 5th tranche CCTEU bonds due Dec. 15, 2020
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's leading retail bank is eyeing acquisitions to boost
its private banking, asset management and insurance businesses,
its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.
* UBI BANCA
UBI will book a gross charge of around 110 million euros in
the fourth quarter after reaching an accord with trade unions
that will see at least 500 employees of the Italian bank retire
early in the first few months of 2015.
* FINMECCANICA
The Italian industrial conglomerate will sign a contract
with ATR and Lion Air on Thursday in the presence of Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi, his office said on Wednesday.
* SAFILO GROUP
The Italian eyewear maker has extended a licensing accord to
manufacture and distribute Jimmy Choo-branded CHOO.L spectacles
to Dec. 31, 2018, it said on Wednesday.
* ADVERTISING
Advertising spending in Italy will shrink 3 percent this
year contrary to a previous estimate of a flat reading, the
president of the UPA association that groups companies that
invest in advertising told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
* RAI WAY
Italian state television RAI has placed 34.93 percent of its
Rai Way broadcasting unit in an initial public offering after
the overallotment option was fully exercised.
CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI
Capital increase ends.
GTECH
Deadline for shareholders' who did not vote in favour of a
planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology
to exercise their right of withdrawal expires.
VITA SOCIETA' EDITORIALE
Capital increase ends.
FULLSIX
Holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
