COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

FT reported Arnaud de Puyfontaine, chief executive of Vivendi, Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder, as saying: "Since we increased our stake, there has been a lot of speculation of Vivendi playing on behalf of Orange...but it has never been on the agenda. There has not been any discussion between Vivendi and Orange." (*) Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi met with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and assured him that Xavier Niel's stakebuilding in the phone group would not threaten it staying Italian and could lead to additional investments, several papers said.

Xavier Niel is due to meet with Consob President Giuseppe Vegas on Tuesday to provide details on his investment in Telecom Italia.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES,

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 8.56 percent in October from the same month a year ago, the transport ministry said, boosted by demand for vehicles from the Fiat Chrysler stable and German premium brands.

SAIPEM

The oil contractor estimates debt cost savings of about 100 million euros this year and more than 200 million euros over its plan to 2019, it said in a report prepared for its Dec. 2 shareholder meeting. (*) Energy group Eni will need to secure the approval from the Fondo Strategico Italiano should it choose to sell more than 5 percent of Saipem shares it holds outside a shareholder pact agreed with FSI, several papers said.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The cable maker says an antitrust probe in the United States launched in 2009 was concluded without charges.

(*) UNICREDIT

The lender and U.S. investor Pimco will form a joint venture to jointly manage a portfolio of the bank's soured loans valued at more than 1.2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FINMECCANICA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT). (*) The bank has postponed to year-end from end-October the deadline for talks with Spain's Abertis to sell its 45 percent stake in Italian highway operator A4 Holding, Il Messaggero said, adding the buyer is asking for a discount on the price.

(*) BANKS

Italian banks could cash in at least 600 million euros from a takeover of Visa Europe by Visa Inc, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing in particular Creval, Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna.

(*) VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Veneto Banca is in exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare to Swiss Banca Svizzera Italiana for a total consideration of 280 million euros, Il Messaggero reported.

RISANAMENTO

Risanamento said on Monday it posted a net loss of 8.6 million euros in the third quarter versus a profit of 29.9 million euros a year ago.

Italian Stock Exchange presents new companies listed on ELITE segment (0900 GMT).

