ECONOMY

Milan, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at event hosted by Cattolica University to inaugurate the 2015/2016 academic year (1000 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs Committee holds meeting with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss energy supply in the Mediterranean region (1300 GMT).

The Treasury said on Wednesday it planned to sell a stake of up to 49 percent in air traffic control operator Enav in the first half of next year as the government continues a privatisation drive.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI * Third-quarter net profit fell 18.2 percent as market volatility prompted the insurer to forego the sale of some securities, but it still expects 2015 earnings to be well above last year's. Conference call at 1045 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA * Xavier Niel's purchase of options and other contracts that could give him a stake of 15.14 percent of the Italian group is "a financial operation", according to sources close to the French billionaire cited by Il Sole 24 Ore.

The process for the sale of Telecom Italia's tower unit Inwit should formally start in a week, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, although it may be delayed by uncertainty over Niel's role and the group's shareholder structure.

Telecom Italia's board meets on Q3 results on Thursday.

* CARIGE

The bank is expected to pick Mediobanca and JP Morgan as advisers for M&A options, Il Sole 24 Ore said. According to Il Messaggero, a board meeting today could shelve the sale of consumer credit unit Creditis.

MONDO TV

Board meeting to approve new 2016-2020 business plan (morning).

PIRELLI & C.

Shares are suspended from negotiation ahead of delisting on Nov. 6.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CTI Biopharma

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (2130 GMT).

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on Q3 results, (0900 GMT) followed by conference call.

MOLESKINE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

POSTE

The Italian post office said in a statement that the economic assumptions and the dividend payout forecast contained in a business plan approved in May had been superseded. It said accrued half-year results had improved since then and the board had approved on Oct 7. a dividend policy for 2015-16 of no less than 80 percent of the group's net income.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

SAFILO GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

SNAM

Board meeting on Q3 results.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meetings on Q3 results (press releases on Nov. 6).

