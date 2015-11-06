The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Milan, Moody's holds news conference on "European Corporate Finance and Automotive Industry" (1300 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases October data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 11.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has decided to go ahead with a conversion of its more than 6 billion saving shares into ordinary stock to raise cash, in a move which would dilute the grip on the company of its two French investors. * The proposal to convert savings into ordinary shares had been introduced by surprise by the chairman Recchi and 12 board members and the CEO had not been informed, Corriere della Sera said. The paper said the move, if not a signal of a lack of confidence, reflected dissatisfaction with the CEO. La Repubblica said the CEO had at first voted against the proposal but then changed his mind to vote it through unanimously, adding the CEO was "isolated".

The company reported a 14.8 percent drop in nine-month core earnings after one-off charges as improving domestic operations failed to offset a further deterioration in its key Brazilian market.

Conference call on Q3 results on Friday (1100 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Prysmian is looking at different merger and acquisition (M&A) options, some of which are in an advanced stage, the cable maker's chief executive Valerio Battista said, adding that something could happen next year.

A2A

The utility said on Thursday it had extended the deadline for exclusive talks with LGH until Nov. 9.

UNIPOLSAI

UnipolSai's net profits in the first nine months rose 1.6 percent to 602 million euros with a solvency margin at 181 percent end September.

The insurer holds a conference call on Q3 results on Friday (1100 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said it had hired Mediobanca and JP Morgan as advisers ahead of potential mergers in the domestic banking sector.

INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI

A4 Holding, which holds a majority stake in the A4 motorway, is looking to extend the period of exclusive talks with Spain's Abertis to sell the stake, Corriere said. Intesa and Astaldiare in the consortium that controls A4.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

FINMECCANICA

Exane BNP Paribas raised the target price on the company to 10 euros from 9.2 euros, rating 'underperform'.

PIRELLI & C.

Shares are delisted as of today.

ITALCEMENTI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SARAS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

MOLESKINE

The notebook maker reported nine-month net profit of 15.2 million euros, up 33.6 pct at current exchange rates, and confirmed its full-year guidance.

SAFILO

The company reported third-quarter net profit of 2.4 million euros ($2.61 million), up 2.2 percent on the previous year.

ASTM

The company reported nine-month EBITDA of 504.6 million euros, up 4.8 percent on the previous year.

EI TOWERS

The company reported a rise in nine-month net profit to 31.7 million euros ($34.5 million) from 29.3 million euros a year earlier and confirmed its outlook for a 2015 EBITDA of 114 million euros.

BANCA PROFILO

The company reported nine-month net profit of 7.6 million euros, up 52.3 percent on the previous year.

DATALOGIC

Datalogic said on Thursday it had posted sales of 133.8 million euros in the third quarter from 116.0 million euros a year ago.

IPO, GAMBERO ROSSO

Food and wine magazines and guidebook publisher Gambero Rosso IPO ends.

