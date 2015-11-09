The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy's divided conservative parties joined forces for a rally in the northern town of Bologna on Sunday, promising to work together to oppose and oust centre-left Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

OECD releases September composite leading indicator and expected to release economic outlook (1030 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros of 12-month bills at auction on Nov. 11.

Treasury announces on Monday the sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 12.

COMPANIES * FIAT CHRSYLER AUTOMOBILES,

CEO Sergio Marchionne said "I do not rule out anything" when asked about the possibility of a hostile takeover bid for General Motors, several newspapers said. The launch of Alfa Romeo and Maserati new models is being delayed by a few months because of the economic slowdown in China, he said. However, the group will raise its Jeep production target to 2018 as it will "abundantly" exceed the current 1.9 million vehicles goal. Marchionne also said he could buy some of the assets that Volkswagen may put up for sale, but not Ducati.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian bank posted a 109-million euro net loss in the third quarter due to the cost of closing a derivatives trade that had been bleeding money at the lender for years, it said on Friday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian airport and motorway operator said on Friday it had broken off talks with international investors to sell a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit.

The talks to sell a stake in AdR to Abu Dhabi fund Adia broke down over governance issues after Adia had insisted on having a veto power on investments at the Rome airports, according to an unsourced report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

Atlantia said on Friday it expected higher operating results this year after its core profit held steady in the first nine months.

BANKS

Italy has not yet definitively approved new EU rules on propping up failed banks, the prime minister's office said on Friday, contradicting previous comments by a junior minister.

TELECOM ITALIA

European media group Vivendi does not hold any saving shares in Telecom Italia that could be converted into ordinary ones under a proposal put forward by the Italian phone group this week, a Vivendi spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman added that Vivendi was likely to meet with Italian market regulator Consob later this month.

The position of Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano is hanging in the balance and his disagreements with Chairman Giuseppe Recchi were accentuated by the way the proposal to convert saving shares was brought before the board, several papers said on Saturday in unsourced reports. Il Giornale said Flavio Cattaneo, Corrado Sciolla and Francesco Caio could be seen as potential successors, while La Stampa said that Patuano had no intention to resign, at least not for now.

Vivendi may ask for an amendment to the agenda for the shareholders meeting called for Dec. 15 to add a debate on the phone group's governance that could lead to a higher number of board directors, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report on Sunday. Such proposal would need to be made by Saturday.

Italy's government has been examining recent developments at Telecom Italia but excludes an investment by state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, La Repubblica said on Saturday, citing sources close to the prime minister's office.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard said his group was closely following the developments in the telecoms sector in Italy, adding that the French group would like to be a "player of reference" in any potential consolidation of the sector in Europe, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

UNICREDIT

A business plan that will be presented by the lender is expected to propose cost cuts for over a billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. * Among asset sales under consideration are the bank's remaining stake in its Polish-listed business and holdings in banking unit Fineco and asset manager Pioneer, the Financial Times said.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility said on Friday it planned to invest $6.2 billion in 2016-2019 in Latin America and targeted an EBITDA of $1.6 billion in 2019 at its Enersis Chile unit and of $3.3 billion at the Enersis Americas one.

The sale of a 66 percent stake in Slovenske Eletrarne to privately held Czech-based energy company EPH is not as close to conclusion as some in the market assume, MF said on Saturday, citing EPH, but without giving details.

SAIPEM

When asked what the oil services group would do in a potential M&A phase in the sector, Chairman Paolo Andrea Colombo siad that while Saipem's plans do not include any extraordinary moves beyond those already announced, it could take advantage of opportunities that may come about given recent measures to strengthen its capital, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's post office said on Friday its Poste Vita insurance unit had completed the acquisition of healthcare services company System Data Software for 20 million euros.

Board meeting on Q3 results on Monday, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

A2A

A deadline for exclusive talks to buy a 51 percent stake in rival utility Linea Group Holding expires on Monday.

A2A is expected to present an offer for LGH on Monday, several papers said on Sunday.

ITALCEMENTI

The Italian cement maker posted on Friday a third-quarter net loss of 22.7 million euros and forecast slightly lower operating results in the full year due to weaker demand in France and competition in Egypt.

Conference call on Q3 results (1430 GMT).

PRELIOS

The Italian real estate group said on Friday its operating loss doubled to 12 million euros in the first nine months but debt repayment and property revaluations helped it cut its net loss to a third of what it was a year earlier.

ANIMA, AZIMUT

Asset manager Anima is still interested in a tie-up with Arca despite the non-binding offer for that company presented by U.S. investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital, Anima CEO Marco Carreri was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The manager added that a tie-up between the two would secure growth and offer significant synergies.

Azimut CEO Pietro Giuliani told MF in an interview over the weekend that his group is not interested in Arca, but is looking for tie-ups that would strengthen the distribution of its products.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher's CFO has sent a letter to its creditor banks asking for a standstill on its covenants as it seeks a solution to avoid a capital increase, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The shareholders of the two lenders would favour a tie-up between th