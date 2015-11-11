The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rome, Senato Budget Committee expected to start voting '2016 Stability Law' review.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) UBI BANCA

Net profit at Italy's fifth-largest bank UBI UBI.MI came in slightly below analyst forecasts at 37.6 million euros ($40 million) in the third quarter and down 14 percent from a year ago, hit by lower net interest income and one-off charges.

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on Q3 and business plan update, followed by conference call (1430 GMT) and news conference (1630 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine reiterated on Tuesday Vivendi's intention of being a long-term shareholder at Telecom Italia so as to further develop its southern European presence but added that Vivendi was still considering whether to ask for seats on the board.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender said on Tuesday its Q3 net profit was 56.7 million euros, with a fully phased Cet 1 ratio of 12.2 percent at end-September versus 11.3 percent at end-June.

The bank is not interested in selling problem loans at current market prices and would only be interested in a state-sponsored vehicle ready to buy such assets if the conditions offered differed, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative lender said on Tuesday it posted a net profit of 202.1 million euros in the first nine months with a Cet 1 Ratio of 11.44 percent.

The bank is discussing possible mergers with a large number of potential partners, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding it was necessary not to rule out "less obvious" options.

ITALY BANKS

Moody's said on Tuesday it had changed the outlook on Italy's banking system to stable from negative, adding in 2015-16 Italian banks' operating environment would likely remain challenging.

(*) FINMECCANICA, FINCANTIERI

The two groups said on Wednesday that the number of patrol vessels ordered by the Italian navy rose to seven, with the value of the contract increasing to 5.4 billion euros.

Fincantieri separately said it would build two additional ships for Viking Ocean cruises, on top of four others already ordered.

(*) COOPERATIVE BANKS, ANIMA HOLDING

Il Sole 24 Ore reported that Britain's private equity fund Centerbridge had presented an offer to buy 40 percent of asset manager Arca, whose main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

MEDIASET

The broadcaster said on Tuesday it saw a positive net result for the full year after reporting revenues in the first 9-months of 2.414 billion euros and a net loss of 35.8 million euros.

The Mediaset CFO told analysts Pay TV subscribers to date numbered almost 1.9 million.

ANSALDO STS

Activist investor Amber Capital has asked Italy's market watchdog to decide whether Hitachi should raise its bid for rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS, mounting a potentially lengthy challenge against the Japanese group.

FINCANTIERI

The ship builder said on Tuesday it had posted a 9-month net loss of 96 million euros compared to profit 42 million euros a year ago.

BRUNO CUCINELLI

The firm said on Tuesday it expected revenue growth of around 10 percent in the next three years and an EBITDA growth "slightly more than proportional".

PARMALAT

Parmalat said its 9-month net revenues were 4.74 billion euros compared to 4.0 billion euros a year ago while net profit was 108.1 million euros compared to 144.4 million euros.

SAVE

Save said on Tuesday its 9-month pre-tax profit was up by 13.2 percent at 41 million euros.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

The lender said its 9-month net profit was down at 11.3 million euros vs 27.0 million euros a year ago.

BANCO DI DESIO

The lender said its operating income was 354.2 million euros in the first nine months versus 302.4 million euros a year ago.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Seat Pagine Gialle said its Q3 net loss narrowed to 2.3 million euros versus a loss of 40.4 million euros a year ago.

BIOERA

Bioera said on Tuesday its 9-month revenues rose to 42.1 million euros versus 37.8 million euros a year ago.

IBL BANCA

Public and institutional IPO ends.

WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP

Shares suspended on Nov. 11 and 12 ahead of delisting from Milan Stock Exchange.

BANCA CARIGE

Releases Q3 results (9639 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

UBI BANCA

Releases Q3 results (before Bourse opening), followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

HERA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

IMMSI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

TERNA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

TOD'S

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................