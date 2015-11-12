The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
DEBT
Italy offers up to 5.5 billion euros over four bonds at
auction.
ECONOMY
Italy is still working on a solution to help its banks
offload billions of euros of soured debts but, if it goes ahead,
it will be very different from the government's original project
which was rejected by the European Commission, the Treasury said
on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
(*) EXOR
Exor, the investment vehicle of Fiat's founding Agnelli
family, has placed 12 million treasury shares - equal to 4.87
percent of its share capital - via an accelerated bookbuilding
to institutional investors at 42.6 euros each.
(*) SALINI IMPREGILO
Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Thursday it had
agreed to buy family-owned U.S. construction group Lane
Industries in a transaction valued at around $406 million, net
of adjustments to be defined at closing.
(*) ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
After activist Amber Capital, also Bluebell Partners has
asked Italy's market watchdog to decide whether Hitachi should
raise its bid for rail signalling firm Ansaldo, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
Vivendi is planning to push for between 2-3 seats on Telecom
Italia's board, but will not touch the current management which
is expected to be given its backing until their mandate ends in
2017, La Repubblica said. The paper also adds that Vivendi is
expected to invest more in the Italian phone group after its
stake is diluted after the stock conversion to bring its holding
back to around 20 percent.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Yoox-NAP reported a 32 percent rise in pro-forma sales for
January-September on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse into
the group born from the merger of Italian online fashion
retailer Yoox with upmarket rival Net-A-Porter.
Yoox Net-A-Porter said on Wednesday its chief executive had
sold a 1.5 percent stake in the newly merged group, pocketing 61
million euros he would use to buy shares via stock options and
slightly raise his overall holding to 6.1 percent.
A planned cash call for up to 200 million euros is expected
some time next year.
TOD'S
Sales growth at Tod's eased in the third quarter as the
Italian luxury group, like other peers, fell foul of softening
consumer spending in China over the summer.
CFO Emilio Macellari said the group was rather comfortable
with 2015 consensus forecasts for a 5.2 percent rise in sales
and an EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent.
SAIPEM, ENI
The sale of a stake in Italian oil contractor Saipem by main
owner Eni to a state-owned investment fund does not constitute a
change of control and so is exempt from rules triggering a
mandatory bid, Italian watchdog Consob said on
Wednesday.
A Milan court has ordered the seizure of assets worth 250
million euros ($268 mln) from three defendants caught up in an
Algeria corruption case involving Italian oil services company
Saipem, a court document showed.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher's creditor banks are divided over whether to
grant RCS a standstill on its covenants as it seeks a solution
to avoid a capital increase, Il Messaggero said.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Italy's six-largest bank said on Wednesday its attributable
net profit rose 35 percent in the first nine months as sharply
lower loan writedowns and rising fees more than offset a drop in
trading and interest income.
Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).
IL SOLE 24 ORE
The publishing group said on Wednesday its nine-month net
loss more than doubled to 25 million euros.
The following companies hold board meetings on quarterly
results:
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO - Followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
A2A - Followed by conference call with journalists
(1530 GMT), and later with analysts
AUTOGRILL - Followed by conference call (1730 GMT)
ERG -Followed by conference call (1000 GMT)
IREN - Followed by conference call on Q3 results.
DANIELI & C.
ACEA
BREMBO
CERVED - Followed by conference call
GEOX - Followed by conference call at 1630 GMT
PININFARINA
RCS MEDIAGROUP
FILA
Debuts on segment STAR (from MIV).
WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP
Shares suspended from Nov. 12 ahead of delisting from Milan
stock exchange.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................