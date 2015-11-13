The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 13

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet.

Milan, Deputy Economy Minister Luigi Casero is expected to attend conference on "Voluntary Disclosure and asset management" (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rating agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases GDP Q3 preliminary data (0900 GMT) and October final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES (*) ENEL

Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed full-year targets on Friday after reporting a 4.9 percent rise in core earnings in the first nine months lifted by its green business, operations in Latin America and Spain and one-offs.

(*) ENEL GREEN POWER

The company swung to a net loss of 97 million euros ($105 million) in the third quarter from a 102 million euro profit a year before, hurt by impairment charges on Romanian assets to the tune of 155 million euros.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank's deputy managing director Paolo Fiorentino will soon quit UniCredit to join a big financial institution, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

People's Bank of China has reduced its stake in the bank below 2 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday citing regulatory filings.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

After announcing the purchase of family-owned U.S. construction group Lane Industries, Salini's CEO told Corriere della Sera that the builder could lift its revenues to 9 billion euros by 2019.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia is open to considering a merger or sale of its Brazilian mobile business next year with domestic leader Oi , if the latter can clean up its debt and regulatory issues, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said.

Spanish telecom masts company Cellnex said on Thursday an acquisition of Italian peer Inwit - controlled by Telecom Italia - would make sense, but only at the right price.

Vivendi seeks to nominate three board members at Telecom Italia's board, the Wall Street Journal reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker's COO Alfredo Altavilla said on Thursday the launch of Maserati SUV Levante was confirmed for Q1 2016. He added that the European car market should reach sales of 15 million vehicles in 2017 or 2018.

PININFARINA

The Italian car designer said on Thursday it expects to reach a deal to be acquired by Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra in the next few weeks.

The group reporyed a 9-month net loss of 7.8 million euros ($8.41 million) versus a loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods maker will strive to meet "challenging" market expectations on 2015 earnings after reporting soft third-quarter results as unsuccessful currency hedging compounded weakness in China and the United States.

(*) TERNA

People's Bank of China has reduced its stake in the grid company below 2 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday citing regulatory filings.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher's board will likely propose to shareholders to renew a green light for a capital increase while the CFO of the debt-laden company negotiate with creditor banks, some Italian newspapers reported.

Conference call on Q3 results (0900 GMT).

(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Parent company Veneto Banca said exclusive talks with BSI over the sale of the private bank unit have been extended.

GEOX

The shoemaker said 9-month net profit came in at 17.1 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, chairman of Intesa's supervisory board, said on Friday he could weigh the possibility to become president if shareholders would ask him. The bank has decided to adopt a new governance with a single president in place of a current dual-chairman structure.

SNAI

The game group said its Q3 net loss stood at 14.3 million euros versus a loss 3.0 million euros a year ago.

CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS

The group reported 9-month revenue of 255.9 million euros ($275.55 million) versus 235.5 million euros a year ago.

ANIMA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

IREN

Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).

H-Farm debuts on AIM segment.

WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP

Delisted from Milan Stock Exchange.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................