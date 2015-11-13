The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 13
Rome, Cabinet expected to meet.
Milan, Deputy Economy Minister Luigi Casero is expected to
attend conference on "Voluntary Disclosure and asset management"
(0900 GMT).
ECONOMY
Rating agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.
ISTAT releases GDP Q3 preliminary data (0900 GMT) and
October final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances,
state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
(*) ENEL
Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed full-year
targets on Friday after reporting a 4.9 percent rise in core
earnings in the first nine months lifted by its green business,
operations in Latin America and Spain and one-offs.
(*) ENEL GREEN POWER
The company swung to a net loss of 97 million euros ($105
million) in the third quarter from a 102 million euro profit a
year before, hurt by impairment charges on Romanian assets to
the tune of 155 million euros.
(*) UNICREDIT
The bank's deputy managing director Paolo Fiorentino will
soon quit UniCredit to join a big financial institution, Il Sole
24 Ore reported on Friday.
People's Bank of China has reduced its stake in the bank
below 2 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday citing
regulatory filings.
(*) SALINI IMPREGILO
After announcing the purchase of family-owned U.S.
construction group Lane Industries, Salini's CEO told Corriere
della Sera that the builder could lift its revenues to 9 billion
euros by 2019.
INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia is open to considering a merger or sale of
its Brazilian mobile business next year with domestic leader Oi
, if the latter can clean up its debt and regulatory
issues, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said.
Spanish telecom masts company Cellnex said on
Thursday an acquisition of Italian peer Inwit - controlled by
Telecom Italia - would make sense, but only at the right price.
Vivendi seeks to nominate three board members at Telecom
Italia's board, the Wall Street Journal reported.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The carmaker's COO Alfredo Altavilla said on Thursday the
launch of Maserati SUV Levante was confirmed for Q1 2016. He
added that the European car market should reach sales of 15
million vehicles in 2017 or 2018.
PININFARINA
The Italian car designer said on Thursday it expects to
reach a deal to be acquired by Indian automaker Mahindra and
Mahindra in the next few weeks.
The group reporyed a 9-month net loss of 7.8 million euros
($8.41 million) versus a loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury goods maker will strive to meet
"challenging" market expectations on 2015 earnings after
reporting soft third-quarter results as unsuccessful currency
hedging compounded weakness in China and the United States.
(*) TERNA
People's Bank of China has reduced its stake in the grid
company below 2 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday
citing regulatory filings.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher's board will likely propose to shareholders to
renew a green light for a capital increase while the CFO of the
debt-laden company negotiate with creditor banks, some Italian
newspapers reported.
Conference call on Q3 results (0900 GMT).
(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Parent company Veneto Banca said exclusive talks with BSI
over the sale of the private bank unit have been extended.
GEOX
The shoemaker said 9-month net profit came in at 17.1
million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, chairman of Intesa's supervisory
board, said on Friday he could weigh the possibility to become
president if shareholders would ask him. The bank has decided to
adopt a new governance with a single president in place of a
current dual-chairman structure.
SNAI
The game group said its Q3 net loss stood at 14.3 million
euros versus a loss 3.0 million euros a year ago.
CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS
The group reported 9-month revenue of 255.9 million euros
($275.55 million) versus 235.5 million euros a year ago.
ANIMA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
IREN
Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).
H-Farm debuts on AIM segment.
WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP
Delisted from Milan Stock Exchange.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................