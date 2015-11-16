MILAN Nov 16 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano on Saturday said
the country was tightening border controls at airports, ports
and along roads after Friday's attacks in Paris.
The governing Democratic Party (PD) has been sucked deeper
into Italy's vortex of corruption scandals with the governor of
one of its most populous regions coming under fire in a further
embarrassment for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
ECONOMY
Global stocks are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday
after Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across
Paris that killed 129 people, but an alysts said a prolonged
economic impact or market reaction was unlikely.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3'
ratings on Italy with a stable outlook.
Senate starts discussion of Italy's 2016 budget (1500 GMT).
(*) PRIVATISATIONS
The board of Grandi Stazioni has approved a reorganisation
of the railway station group ahead of the sale of its retail
business, an invitation to tender in Monday's la Repubblica
said. Adviser Rothschild will gather by Dec. 14 expressions of
interest, it said.
Non-binding bids are due by the end of January and binding
offers by mid-March, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
GS Retail is worth around 1 billion euros including a 150
million euro debt, according to Corriere della Sera.
COMPANIES
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government on Friday
said it would raise the level at which companies listed on the
Milan stock exchange have to communicate ownership changes to
market watchdog Consob to 3 percent from 2
percent.
BANKS
After Brussels' rejection of an Italian plan to create a
"bad bank", Rome is considering setting up a vehicle that would
buy problem loans from banks at book value and later pass on to
lenders losses incurred if it sold them for less, Milano Finanza
reported on Saturday. This would allow banks to spread possible
losses over a five-to-seven year period. State-backed lender CDP
is expected to take part in the scheme and its new strategic
plan due by year-end should include a reference to it.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA, BANCA MARCHE, CARIFE,
CARICHIETI
Italy's FITD deposit guarantee fund is sticking to a plan to
underwrite cash calls at the four banks despite objections from
the European Union to the rescue plan, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on
Saturday citing several sources close to the matter.
Shareholders will be soon called to approve the share issues. An
alternative scheme which entailed creating a separate section of
the FITD fund to which some banks would contribute voluntarily
has been shelved as too costly and risky, the paper said.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca posted a
nine-month net loss of 770 million euros ($831 mln) on Friday as
it continued to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a planned
cash call and a bourse listing early next year.
TELECOM ITALIA
French media group Vivendi has asked to appoint
four representatives to Telecom Italia's board, the Italian
telecoms group said on Sunday, as its top shareholder seeks to
have a say over strategy.
Vivendi top management expected to meet market regulator
Consob representatives on Telecom Italia.
JP Morgan held a 5.133 percent stake in the Italian phone
group as of Nov. 6, a filing with market regulator Consob
showed.
Vivendi bought 20 million shares in Telecom Italia on Oct.
22 and 11.5 million on Oct. 23, a regulatory filing showed.
(*) RECORDATI
The pharmaceutical group plans to acquire two small European
companies to raise its turnover to around 1.2 billion euros from
1.04-billion-euro revenues expected at the end of this year,
Recordati's Chairman and CEO Giovanni Recordati told Corriere
della Sera.
(*) IPO
Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday it would
raise its stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to as much as
80 percent and will then list it on the Milan bourse next year.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, SALINI IMPREGILO
, BUZZI, BARIGE, DANIELI
These companies could convert their saving shares into
ordinary ones, some newspaper said on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Moody's changed its outlook on the carmaker to positive and
affirmed its 'B1' rating.
UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
The insurance group is speeding up the planned streamlining
of its control chain which entails dissolving the Finsoe holding
company which controls UGF, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
CEO Alessandro Vandelli was quoted as saying in Saturday's
Milano Finanza he expected the bank's net interest income in the
fourth quarter to match the previous quarter's level.
AZIMUT HOLDING
The company said its unit AZ International increased its
stake in AZ Mexico to 94.2 percent by anticipation the exercise
of options.
STEFANEL
The group reported a nine-month net loss of 5 million euros
versus a loss of 9.1 million euros a year ago.
ITALMOBILIARE
The group reported a third-quarter net profit of 28.4
million euros versus loss of 0.8 million euros a year
ago.
FILA
The company reported a nine-month net loss of 28.2 million
euros versus profit of 14.9 million euros a year
ago.
BRIOSCHI
The company reported a third-quarter net profit of 2.7
million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year
ago.
CLASS EDITORI
The company reported a nine-month net loss of 14.7 million
euros versus loss of 15.3 million euros a year
ago.
MERIDIE
The company said its nine-9-month net loss narrowed to 2.9
million euros ($3.11 million) versus loss 3.3 million a year
ago.
BASTOGI
The company's third-quarter net loss narrowed to 1.3 million
euros versus loss 3.3 million euros a year ago.
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA
The company's nine-9-month net profit fell slightly to 5.7
million euros ($6.11 million) from 5.8 million euros a year
ago.
COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE
The company reported a nine-month net loss of 1.1 million
euros ($1.18 million) compared with a profit of 94,000 euros a
year ago.
TISCALI
The group said its nine-month net loss narrowed to 6.1
million euros ($6.54 million) from a loss of 9.5 million euros a
year ago.
POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO
The company swung to a third-quarter pre-tax loss of 154,000
euros ($165,211.20) from a profit of 180,000 euros a year
ago.
INTEK GROUP
The company's third quarter swung to a net loss of 3.3
million euros from a profit of 34.0 million euros a year
ago.
PRIMA INDUSTRIE
The company said its nine-month net profit fell to 2.6
million euros from 7.2 million euros a year ago.
IRCE
The company's third-quarter net profit rose to 0.8 million
euros versus 0.1 million euros a year ago.
CALTAGIRONE
The company's third-quarter pre-tax profit fell slightly to
16.4 million euros from 16.7 million euros a year
ago.
CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE
The company's third-quarter net loss narrowed to 407,000
euros from a loss of 744,000 euros a year ago.
BIALETTI INDUSTRIE
The company swung into a nine-Month loss of 1.6 million
euros from a profit of 61,000 euros a year ago.
TOSCANA AEROPORTI
The company reported a nine-month net profit of 9 million
euros versus a pro-forma one of 5.3 million euros a year
ago.
GAMBERO ROSSO
Food and wine magazines and guidebook publisher Gambero
Rosso IPO ends (postponed from Nov. 6).
TREVI GROUP
Conference call on Q3 results (1500 GMT).
