POLITICS

Islamic State could attack Rome with drones during a Roman Catholic Holy Year beginning next month and air space over the capital will be closed to drones throughout the event, Italian Interior Minister said on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

2016 Stability Law expected to be approved at Senate (1500 GMT).

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

CEO Stefano Cao speaks before Industry committees (1300 GMT).

MONCLER

The luxury outerwear maker said on Monday it had won a legal battle against a Chinese company that produced and sold down jackets with the Italian group's logo, as Beijing cracks down on counterfeits.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi has slightly increased its stake in the Italian phone group to 20.116 percent from 20.031 percent of ordinary share capital, according to a statement by the French media group on Tuesday. Vivendi reiterated it had had no "direct or indirect" contact with Xavier Niel or other investors interested in Telecom Italia. It also denied having had any contacts with Telecom Italia ahead of the board's decision to convert savings shares into ordinary ones.

Italian officials are monitoring the situation closely following Vivendi's decision to request four board seats at Italy's biggest telecoms group, the Financial Times reported. Officials lamented the fact that the four candidates were all French nationals and executives who were 'heavyweights' as they could shift the board dynamics in their favour, the paper said. However, it cited people familiar with the matter as saying there was no guarantee all four will be approved.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA

The small cooperative lender currently under special administration by the central bank has agreed to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 302 million euros to Credito Fondiario.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New passenger car registrations in the European Union and European Free Trade Association trading block rose 2.7 percent last month on a year ago to 1.14 million vehicles, according to the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers (ACEA). The increase marked the 26th consecutive month of growth in the region but at a slower rate than in the preceding months.

