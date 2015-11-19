The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
If French spending to increase security after the Paris
attacks is given special treatment under EU budget deficit rules
then the same should apply for Italy, Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Wednesday.
Cabinet meeting (08.15)
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen visits Italy.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Swiss bank UBS held a 2 percent stake in the phone group as
of Nov. 10, a regulatory filing showed.
Dario Trevisan, representative of Telecom Italia savings
shareholders, backed on Wednesday the planned conversion of
savings shares into ordinary ones saying it simplified the
capital structure and was in the interest of the holders of such
shares, Radiocor news agency reported.
* A short-term replacement of Marco Patuano as CEO of Telecom
Italia is unlikely, MF said.
* Enel's CEO said on Wednesday the company it set up to help
build the last-mile ultra-broadband telecoms network would own
the infrastructure and offer access. He said telecom operators
could join as shareholders including Telecom Italia but added it
could survive if Telecom was on the buying side and not the
investing side.
MEDIASET
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Wednesday a
Milan court had ordered a leading Internet provider to block
access to a website that habitually violated copyright laws in
relation to Serie A and Champions League football matches.
ENETRONICA
The renewable energy group said on Wednesday it forecast a
2015 EBITDA of more than 9 million euros and a net profit of
more than 4 million euros.
LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP
The media group forecast on Wednesday a net profit of 5-6
million euros and revenues of 49-51 million euros for this
year.
ITALIA INDEPENDENT
The eyewear group reported on Wednesday a 9 percent rise in
nine-month core profit to 4.7 million euros on a 26 percent
increase revenues to 31 million euros.
ASSITECA
The Italian insurance broker said on Wednesday it was
appointing Gabriele Giacoma as chief executive.
