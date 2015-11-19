The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

If French spending to increase security after the Paris attacks is given special treatment under EU budget deficit rules then the same should apply for Italy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Cabinet meeting (08.15)

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen visits Italy.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Swiss bank UBS held a 2 percent stake in the phone group as of Nov. 10, a regulatory filing showed.

Dario Trevisan, representative of Telecom Italia savings shareholders, backed on Wednesday the planned conversion of savings shares into ordinary ones saying it simplified the capital structure and was in the interest of the holders of such shares, Radiocor news agency reported. * A short-term replacement of Marco Patuano as CEO of Telecom Italia is unlikely, MF said. * Enel's CEO said on Wednesday the company it set up to help build the last-mile ultra-broadband telecoms network would own the infrastructure and offer access. He said telecom operators could join as shareholders including Telecom Italia but added it could survive if Telecom was on the buying side and not the investing side.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Wednesday a Milan court had ordered a leading Internet provider to block access to a website that habitually violated copyright laws in relation to Serie A and Champions League football matches.

ENETRONICA

The renewable energy group said on Wednesday it forecast a 2015 EBITDA of more than 9 million euros and a net profit of more than 4 million euros.

LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP

The media group forecast on Wednesday a net profit of 5-6 million euros and revenues of 49-51 million euros for this year.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The eyewear group reported on Wednesday a 9 percent rise in nine-month core profit to 4.7 million euros on a 26 percent increase revenues to 31 million euros.

ASSITECA

The Italian insurance broker said on Wednesday it was appointing Gabriele Giacoma as chief executive.

