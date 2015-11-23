The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
Milan, conference on "Capital Markets Union. Challenge and
Opportunities" with market regulator Consob President Giuseppe
Vegas (1400).
Milan, news conference to present 20th report on global and
Italian economy (1045 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy on Sunday launched a new system set up by its central
bank to save four small savings banks from failure before
stricter rules for winding down lenders come in next year
.
(*) Once the banks are rescued and are put up for sale, UBI
could be interested in Cassa di Ferrara, while Cariparma could
go for Banca delle Marche, according to Il Messaggero on Monday.
The paper adds that Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano could
help fund the rescue.
Italy plans to launch a series of bad bank-style measures as
early as the end of the year as it seeks a 'silver bullet' to
boost its weak economic recovery, the Financial Times said on
Monday citing senior officials.
TOD'S
Italian designer label Tod's has agreed to buy the Roger
Vivier trademark for 415 million euros ($440 million) to gain
full control of the profitable shoe brand, it said in a
statement.
(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering group said it was awarded a project relating
to a petrochemical plant in Malaysia. The overall project value
is $482 million, out of which 60 percent related to Maire
Tecnimont.
IREN
Regional utility Iren is close to reaching a deal to take
over local utility Atena, of which it already owns 40 percent,
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The deal envisages a 50 million
euro capital increase to help fund a business plan worth 150
million euros.
(*) Finanziaria Citta' di Torino Holding, controlled by the
Turin municipality, said it had launched an offer of secured
bonds convertible in Iren shares for 150 million euros ($159
million).
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender said its participation in the rescue of four
Italian banks includes loans for a total of 1.33 billion euros
($1.41 billion) and additional pretax charges of around 380
million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.
ANSALDO STS
Three independent board members at Ansaldo STS are
questioning the fairness of the 9.5 euros per share Hitachi
intends to pay in its mandatory bid on 60 percent of the group,
Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Credit rating agency Fitch said on Friday it had revised
Telecom Italia's outlook to stable from negative and affirmed
rating at 'BBB'.
The board of the Italian phone company is expected to meet
at the beginning of this week to discuss a proposal by top
shareholder Vivendi for additional members on Telecom
Italia's board, a source close to the board said.
Papers over the weekend quoted a Vivendi spokesman as saying
the top shareholder had full confidence in the current
management of Telecom Italia.
FIAT CHRYSLER
The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will redeem
secured senior notes maturing in 2021 for $3.08 billion and
terminate an undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility as
the carmaker seeks to gain full access to the subsidiary's cash.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. said on Friday it had
appointed Michael Dahl as head of vehicle safety and regulatory
compliance, effective Dec. 1.
ATLANTIA
Trades ex-dividend of 0.40 euro per share as 2015 interim
dividend.
BONIFICHE FERRARESI
Starts capital increase; ends on Dec. 11.
FULLSIX
Starts takeover bid on Softec shares; ends on Dec.
16.
MEDIOBANCA
Trades ex-dividend of 0.25 euro per share.
MEDIOLANUM
Trades ex-dividend of 0.16 euro per share as 2015 interim
dividend.
SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI
Trades ex-dividend of 0.14 euro per share as 2015 interim
dividend.
TENARIS
Trades ex-dividend of 0.15 U.S. dollars per share as 2015
interim dividend.
TERNA
Trades ex-dividend of 0.07 euro per share as 2015 interim
dividend.
