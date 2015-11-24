The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October wage inflation data (0900 GMT) and
October non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).
Milan, Bank of Italy holds conference on "Micro and
Macroprudential Banking Supervision in the Euro Area" with
SSM-Single Supervisory Mechanism Supervisory Board President
Danièle Nouy, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio
Panetta, Bank of International Settlement Head of Monetary and
Economic Department Claudio Borio (0930 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
Vivendi's stake of around 20 percent in Telecom Italia does
not necessarily constitute a dominant position, the Italian
company's chairman said on Monday.
The savings share conversion, conversion of a mandatory
convertible bond, the sale of TV mast assets and the sale of
Telecom Argentina are operations that can raise over 3 billion
euros to bolster the balance sheet in 2016, the CEO said on
Monday.
(*) Brazil's government expects to send Congress a bill to
overhaul telecommunications rules in the first quarter of next
year, Communications Minister Andre Figueiredo Lima said on
Monday, responding to industry demands.
(*) MEDIOLANUM, FININVEST
The lawyers of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi have
requested a hearing seeking the suspension of an order that
asked for the sale of a 20 percent stake in asset manager
Mediolanum held by Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest, Il
Sole 24 Ore said. The matter will be heard on Dec. 3, the paper
added.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The listing of luxury unit Ferrari on the Milan bourse is
likely to happen at the start of 2016 in conjunction with its
separation from the parent group, several papers said.
BANK RESCUE PLAN
A plan to rescue four small Italian banks by creating a
national fund applies only to those lenders and cannot be
extended to others, Italy's Economy Minister said on Monday.
UNICREDIT
The bank will issue loans to the tune of 1.33 billion euros
and take overall pre-tax charges of some 300 million euros for
its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a banking source
said on Monday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank will pay 160 million euros in the fourth quarter
into the fund set up to rescue four Italian banks, the lender's
CEO said on Monday.
UBI BANCA
UBI will take overall pre-tax charges of 91 million euros in
2015 for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a source
close to the matter said on Monday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The Italian lender said on Monday its long-standing chairman
Gianni Zonin had stepped down.
ENEL
Presents survey on "100 Italian Energy Stories" with CEO
Francesco Starace (1100 GMT).
(*) TOD'S
Nomura cut its target price for the stock to 76 euros from
80 euros, to 'reduce' from 'neutral'.
(*) BRUNELLO CUINELLI
Nomura cut its price target for the stock to 17 euros from
18 euros, rating 'reduce'.
(*) LUXOTTICA
Nomura raised its price target for the company to 68 euros
from 60 euros, rating 'buy'.
(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Nomura cut its target price to 24 euros from 27.80 euros,
rating 'neutral'.
(*) GENERALI
JP Morgan raised its price target for the insurer to 22
euros from 21 euros, rating 'overweight'.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
HSBC cut its price target for the stock to 0.97 euros from
1.02 euros, rating 'buy'.
(*) CAMPARI
Societe Generale raised its target price for the drinks
maker to 6.68 euros from 6.58 euros, rating
'sell'.
