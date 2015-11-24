The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October wage inflation data (0900 GMT) and October non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Milan, Bank of Italy holds conference on "Micro and Macroprudential Banking Supervision in the Euro Area" with SSM-Single Supervisory Mechanism Supervisory Board President Danièle Nouy, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta, Bank of International Settlement Head of Monetary and Economic Department Claudio Borio (0930 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Vivendi's stake of around 20 percent in Telecom Italia does not necessarily constitute a dominant position, the Italian company's chairman said on Monday.

The savings share conversion, conversion of a mandatory convertible bond, the sale of TV mast assets and the sale of Telecom Argentina are operations that can raise over 3 billion euros to bolster the balance sheet in 2016, the CEO said on Monday. (*) Brazil's government expects to send Congress a bill to overhaul telecommunications rules in the first quarter of next year, Communications Minister Andre Figueiredo Lima said on Monday, responding to industry demands.

(*) MEDIOLANUM, FININVEST

The lawyers of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi have requested a hearing seeking the suspension of an order that asked for the sale of a 20 percent stake in asset manager Mediolanum held by Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The matter will be heard on Dec. 3, the paper added.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The listing of luxury unit Ferrari on the Milan bourse is likely to happen at the start of 2016 in conjunction with its separation from the parent group, several papers said.

BANK RESCUE PLAN

A plan to rescue four small Italian banks by creating a national fund applies only to those lenders and cannot be extended to others, Italy's Economy Minister said on Monday.

UNICREDIT

The bank will issue loans to the tune of 1.33 billion euros and take overall pre-tax charges of some 300 million euros for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a banking source said on Monday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank will pay 160 million euros in the fourth quarter into the fund set up to rescue four Italian banks, the lender's CEO said on Monday.

UBI BANCA

UBI will take overall pre-tax charges of 91 million euros in 2015 for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The Italian lender said on Monday its long-standing chairman Gianni Zonin had stepped down.

ENEL

Presents survey on "100 Italian Energy Stories" with CEO Francesco Starace (1100 GMT).

(*) TOD'S

Nomura cut its target price for the stock to 76 euros from 80 euros, to 'reduce' from 'neutral'.

(*) BRUNELLO CUINELLI

Nomura cut its price target for the stock to 17 euros from 18 euros, rating 'reduce'.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Nomura raised its price target for the company to 68 euros from 60 euros, rating 'buy'.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Nomura cut its target price to 24 euros from 27.80 euros, rating 'neutral'.

(*) GENERALI

JP Morgan raised its price target for the insurer to 22 euros from 21 euros, rating 'overweight'.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

HSBC cut its price target for the stock to 0.97 euros from 1.02 euros, rating 'buy'.

(*) CAMPARI

Societe Generale raised its target price for the drinks maker to 6.68 euros from 6.58 euros, rating 'sell'.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................