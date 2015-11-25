The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and September retail sales data (1000 GMT).

Assogestioni releases October asset management flows data.

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies Schengen Committee (0730 GMT).

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday he would delay corporate income tax cuts until 2017, choosing instead to increase spending on security and culture next year.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1-1.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Aug. 28, 2015; 0.5-1.0 billion euros for following two BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

Board meeting via videoconference. (*) Italian market regulator Consob has asked to see the minutes of Telecom Italia's board meeting which decided on the conversion of saving shares into ordinary ones to examine whether there were any irregularities, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The Italian phone company wants to keep a holding of about 15-20 percent in Inwit as it prepares to invite bids to sell a further stake in its telecom tower unit, the head of the Italian phone group said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia is in its best shape in the last 10 years, CEO Marco Patuano said at an event organised by the company's small investor group Asati on Tuesday.

ITALIAN BANKS

The scale of bad loans held by banks in the European Union is "a major concern" and more than double the level in the United States, despite an improvement in recent years, the EU's banking regulator said on Tuesday. Some 16.7 percent of loans at banks in Italy were designated as NPLs, equivalent to 17.1 percent of the country's GDP.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender's Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti said on Tuesday he expected charges worth around 100 million euros in Q4 from planned rescue of four ailing lenders by National Resolution Fund.

Saviotti also said the bank had no interest in buying any of the four banks that are part of a rescue conducted by the Bank of Italy.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender might be interested in one of the four lenders that are part of the central bank-led rescue, Il Sole 24 Ore and Corriere della Sera said, citing CEO Giuseppe Castagna.

(*) CERVED

Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has sold through an accelerated bookbuilding 24.4 percent in Cerved for 312 million euros, MF said.

(*) ENEL

The energy group said it had set precise exchange ratios for the Enersis Americas mergers and that Enersis will launch a public tender offer for Endesa Americas at 236 Chilean pesos per share.

UNICREDIT

Polish lenders said on Tuesday they would each have to pay up to 350 million zlotys ($87.4 million) into a guarantee fund to cover the bankruptcy of SK Bank, with profits across the industry set to be hit by the small bank's failure. According to DM BZ WBK brokerage, UniCredit's unit Pekao faces a hit of 188 million zlotys ($47.01 million).

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender said on Tuesday it had successfully sold a 200-million-euro subordinate Tier 2 bond, in a move that would boost its total capital ratio by more than 80 basis points.

PIQUADRO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

