The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Italy's economy shows signs of recovering, but that does not
mean its structural problems have been solved, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.
ISTAT releases November business and consumer confidence
data (0900 GMT).
Milan, national health service report presentation with
government's spending review commissioner Yoram Gutgeld.
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.65 percent coupon
5-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2020; 1.25-1.75 billion euros 2.0
percent coupon 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025; 0.5-1.0
billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close
at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Italian banks must inform the market immediately if at least
one of their capital ratios is below the level required by the
European Central Bank following the so-called Supervisory Review
and Evaluation Process (SREP), the country's market watchdog
said.
Italy's parliament on Thursday approved the country's
contribution to the EU's single resolution fund that, from next
year, will be used to protect tax payers from footing the bill
in bank rescues.
* The ECB in its SREP review has set a minimum CET1 target of
8.75 percent for Mediobanca and close to 9 percent for Intesa
Sanpaolo and Popolare Milano, Il Sole said. For UniCredit, UBI
Banca and Banco Popolare it has set a minimum target of
9.25-9.75 percent, it said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The European Central Bank has raised the minimum capital
requirement for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI from the
end of next year after the so-called Supervisory Review and
Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on
Thursday.
* VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The lender said BSI was unable to set a timeframe for the
acquisition of its Banca Intermobiliare unit and so was unable
to request an extension of exclusive talks. As a result Veneto
said it had reopened contacts with other potential buyers.
INTESA SANPAOLO
CEO Carlo Messina gives speech at foreign press association
in Rome (1000 GMT).
POSTE ITALIANE
After exercising an over-allotment option, Italy sold a 35.3
percent stake of its post office in an initial public offering,
raising a total of 3.1 billion euros ($3.29 billion), the
Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.
BUZZI UNICEM, CEMENTIR ITALIA, INDUSTRIA
CEMENTI GIOVANNI ROSSI, HOLCIM ITALIA
Italy's antitrust authority has opened an investigation into
four cement makers for alleged price fixing and, with the tax
police, has searched the offices of the companies, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
GENERALI
The insurer has a lock up until March on BTG Pactual shares
it received as partial payment for the sale of its Swiss private
banking unit BSI to the Brazilian group, a source close to the
matter said.
ENEL GREEN POWER
The energy group finalised the sale of all of its assets in
Portugal, with the gain on the deal expected at around 30
million euros.
EXOR
The company has issued a 750 million euro bond, maturing in
December 2022, with a fixed annual coupon of 2.125 percent. The
purpose of the issue is for general corporate purposes,
including the refinancing linked to acquisition of reinsurer
PartnerRe.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The expansion of the Panama canal could face a new delay due
to cracks that emerged a few months ago in one of the locks, a
spokesman for the waterway's authority said on Thursday.
MASI AGRICOLA
The company reported 9-month EBITDA of 11 million euros
($11.67 million), up from 9.2 million euros a year
ago.
AMBIENTHESIS
The company said it had won a tender in consortium with
Cogeis SpA for 2.4 million euros.
DAMIANI
Board meeting on H1 results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................