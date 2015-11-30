The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

The recent attacks in Paris could dent economic recovery in Italy, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Corriere della Sera on Sunday adding, however, that the government did not have any concrete reason for now to trim its growth forecast.

Italy could pocket more than 4 billion euros in revenues from "voluntary disclosure" programme, a scheme to encourage tax dodgers to declare hidden funds in return for criminal immunity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

ISTAT releases November flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT) and October producer prices (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases November asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

PRIVATISATIONS

Italy's state railways' board on Friday named insider Renato Mazzoncini as its new chief executive, a statement from the Treasury said, as it gears up for a planned privatisation.

DEBT

Economy Ministry presents first annual report on public debt (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

The bank plans to lend 100 billion euros to families and companies in the next three years in Italy, CEo Federico Ghizzoni told Il Corriere della Sera on Monday. He added the lender will shed 31 billion euros in problematic loans in the same period.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

Proxy adviser Frontis Governance suggested Telecom Italia shareholders to vote against all Vivendi's requests over the Italian phone company's board, including the demand to appoint four directors, la Repubblica said on Sunday.

The Italian phone company has started talks with Vodafone over a request by the British group for 1 billion euros in damage claims, CEO Marco Patuano was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The company has reached a deal to settle a similar dispute with Swisscom's Fastweb, which was seeking 1.74 billion euros from Telecom Italia, the paper said, without clarify whether the claim was dropped.

Spain's Cellnex and Italy's F2i could present a joint offer to buy Telecom Italia's Inwit, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, adding the two were in pole position in the race to acquire the tower company.

(*) UBI BANCA, POPOLARE EMILIA

Ubi Banca could be interested in buying bailed out Carife, while Bper is looking at Popolare Etruria, Corriere della Sera said on Monday, adding Cariparma is interested in Banca Marche.

(*) SAIPEM

The oil contractor plans to sell its 52-percent stake in Cepav2, the company that is building the high-speed railway between Milan and Verona, and could raise around 300 million euros, il Corriere della Sera said on Monday.

ITALIAN BANKS

The government is still working on a plan to help the whole banking sector shed some 200 billion euros of bad loans and could grant some sort of guarantee to revive the market for non-performing loans Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday. Padoan added a decision on the issue was expected only next year.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could provide guarantees at market prices to help Italian lenders offload their bad loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Popolare Emilia Romagna, Popolare di Milano, Popolare di Vicenza, Banco Popolare, Mediobanca, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI Banca, UniCredit and Veneto Banca took part to a business trip to Iran, ahead of the lifting of sanctions, Italian banking association said on Sunday

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

CdR Advance Capital said on Friday it had bought non-performing loans worth 17.4 million euros from Monte dei Paschi paying 3.7 million euros.

BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has asked Carige to restrict dividend payments to shareholders as it slightly lowered the bank's minimum CET1 capital requirement to 11.25 percent at the end of a review process.

ENI

An international arbitration court has cut by around 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) the cost of Libyan gas that Italian oil group Eni has sold to rival Edison under a long-term supply contract.

DAMIANI

The jewel maker said on Friday sales rose 11 percent in the six months to Sept. 30 to 69 million euros thanks to strong growth at the brand's own shops, which for the first time accounted for more than half the total.

MEDIOLANUM

Deputy Chairman Massimo Doris presents news about Banca Mediolanum (1100 GMT).

OPENJOBMETIS IPO-OPJO.MI

Employment agency IPO ends.

FIERA MILANO

The group wants to grow through M&A activity, the CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, adding he welcomed the intention by its top shareholder Fondazione Fiera Milano to subscribe pro rata a planned capital increase.

Capital increase starts; ends on Dec. 18.

INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO

The board has approved a capital increase of up to 5.2 million euros and the issuance of a convertible bond for up to 6.99 million euros, the company said in a statement.

BORGOSESIA

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

