GENERAL

Milan, Bocconi University inaugurates academic year with Apple CEO Tim Cook (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

(*) ANIMA HOLDING, COOPERATIVE BANKS

The asset manager has presented a non-binding offer for rival Arca, valuing the whole company at 700-800 million euros, daily MF reported. Arca's main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

(*) UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

UBI is trying to merge with Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)and two high-level meetings on the matter have taken place in a deal that would give UBI greater weight, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. BPM meanwhile is still exploring a possible tie-up with Banco Popolare which would have a more balanced governance set-up, the paper added.

(*) INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

An auction to sell Inwit, the tower unit controlled by Telecom Italia, is expected to be launched by the end of November, led by Deutsche Bank, but the plan could encounter some delays given the surprise investment by French tycoon Xavier Niel, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

(*) UNICREDIT

The lender's new business plan could include the closure of 500 branches in Italy, Corriere della Sera said.

(*) MEDIASET

Mediaset's push to make its Premium content available to satellite users make come later than the expected date of early 2016, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher could sell more assets to avoid a capital increase, MF reported, adding the group was weighing the possibility of shedding its Spanish unit Unidad Editorial and RCS Sport, the division that organises sports events such as the famous cycling race Giro d'Italia.

(*) TERNA

The power grid operator is finalising a definitive agreement with Italy's railways to buy the latter's high-voltage power line assets, Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Michele Mario Elia was quoted by Il Messaggero as saying.

POSTE ITALIANE

The newly-listed Italian post office reported strong growth in net profit in the first nine months but warned that full-year charges would be booked in the final quarter.

MONCLER

Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler posted a 28 percent rise in nine-month core profit as stellar growth eased due to softer consumer spending in China and the United States.

The Moncler CEO said on Monday trends in Asia have improved since October

Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel said on Monday comparable sales growth of around 10 percent in the full year is "achievable" and "would be a good result".

KI GROUP

EBITDA in the first nine months was 2.9 million euros, down 0.4 percent year on year.

TESMEC

Tesmec said on Monday its 9-month revenue was 120.2 million euros versus 81.0 million euros a year ago.

PREMUDA

The company posted a Q3 net loss of 9.8 million euros versus a loss of 18.7 million euros a year ago.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1640 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCO SARDEGNA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on Q3 results.

EXOR

Board meeting on Q3 results.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q3 results (1500 GMT), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

