GENERAL
Milan, Bocconi University inaugurates academic year with
Apple CEO Tim Cook (1000 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases September industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
(*) ANIMA HOLDING, COOPERATIVE BANKS
The asset manager has presented a non-binding offer for
rival Arca, valuing the whole company at 700-800 million euros,
daily MF reported. Arca's main shareholders are Italian
cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna,
Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza.
(*) UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
UBI is trying to merge with Banca Popolare di Milano
(BPM)and two high-level meetings on the matter have taken place
in a deal that would give UBI greater weight, Il Messaggero said
in an unsourced report. BPM meanwhile is still exploring a
possible tie-up with Banco Popolare which would have a more
balanced governance set-up, the paper added.
(*) INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA
An auction to sell Inwit, the tower unit controlled by
Telecom Italia, is expected to be launched by the end of
November, led by Deutsche Bank, but the plan could encounter
some delays given the surprise investment by French tycoon
Xavier Niel, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.
(*) UNICREDIT
The lender's new business plan could include the closure of
500 branches in Italy, Corriere della Sera said.
(*) MEDIASET
Mediaset's push to make its Premium content available to
satellite users make come later than the expected date of early
2016, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher could sell more assets to avoid a capital
increase, MF reported, adding the group was weighing the
possibility of shedding its Spanish unit Unidad Editorial and
RCS Sport, the division that organises sports events such as the
famous cycling race Giro d'Italia.
(*) TERNA
The power grid operator is finalising a definitive agreement
with Italy's railways to buy the latter's high-voltage power
line assets, Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Michele Mario Elia was
quoted by Il Messaggero as saying.
POSTE ITALIANE
The newly-listed Italian post office reported strong growth
in net profit in the first nine months but warned that full-year
charges would be booked in the final quarter.
MONCLER
Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler posted a 28 percent
rise in nine-month core profit as stellar growth eased due to
softer consumer spending in China and the United
States.
The Moncler CEO said on Monday trends in Asia have improved
since October
Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel said on Monday
comparable sales growth of around 10 percent in the full year is
"achievable" and "would be a good result".
KI GROUP
EBITDA in the first nine months was 2.9 million euros, down
0.4 percent year on year.
TESMEC
Tesmec said on Monday its 9-month revenue was 120.2 million
euros versus 81.0 million euros a year ago.
PREMUDA
The company posted a Q3 net loss of 9.8 million euros versus
a loss of 18.7 million euros a year ago.
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1640 GMT).
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BANCO POPOLARE
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BANCO SARDEGNA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
UBI BANCA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
BUZZI UNICEM
Board meeting on Q3 results.
CEMENTIR
Board meeting on Q3 results.
EXOR
Board meeting on Q3 results.
FINCANTIERI
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.
MEDIASET
Board meeting on Q3 results (1500 GMT), followed by
conference call (1700 GMT).
