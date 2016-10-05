The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich attends Italian-Russian Council for the economic cooperation (0700 GMT), followed by news conference (1200 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in September (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address at conference in Rome (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy sold more than 80 percent of its first 50-year bond to foreign investors, one of the lead managers for the deal said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

Milan, "Deutsche Boerse Conference" (0830 GMT).

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The CEO wants to negotiate new fees with the bank's advisers JpMorgan and Mediobanca and could discuss the issue at board meetings due on Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, MF reported.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

Poland has scrapped a 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) deal for 50 Airbus utility helicopters that were to be delivered to the Polish army, the economy ministry said late on Tuesday. When Poland originally agreed a provisional deal with Airbus, it meant turning down offers from Sikorsky in the in the United States and Leonardo-Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit. (*) The defence group eyes a $3-billion contract in Canada, MF reported. (*) MEDIASET

Next week there could be a first meeting between representatives of Mediaset and of Sky over the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit Premium, Corriere della Sera reported.

UBI BANCA

The lender's management board met on Tuesday to give an update on Italy's planned sale of four small banks that were rescued from bankruptcy last year, a source close to the matter said. UBI remains interested in three of the four rescued banks, but will stick to its conditions, two sources added.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

It would likely take another month to sell four Italian banks rescued last year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding private equity funds such as Apollo and Lone Star could be sounded out again over their interest for the lenders.

The sale of the four banks could cause 1.5 billion euros of losses for Italy's biggest lenders that have lent the money for the rescue last year, La Repubblica said.

Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit could be asked to inject 150 million euros more into new bank fund Atlante 2 to allow it support UBi Banca's plan to buy three of the four rescued banks, Il Messaggero said.

ITALCEMENTI

Italcementi said on Tuesday that it and HeidelbergCement would integrate their Canadian operations.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Chairman Mario Anolli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1130 GMT).

SAES GETTERS

CEO Giulio Canale attends conference on "Enterprise Risk Management" in Milan (0715 GMT).

