(*) POLITICS
The European Union is ready to consider forms of budget
flexibility for member states that are clear, limited and
clearly explained, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said at the Atlantic Council in Washington in comments
widely covered by Italian papers. The Commissioner said Brussels
was ready to consider costs incurred for refugees and the
earthquake, the papers said.
ECONOMY
Rating agency Moody's reviews sovereign debt rating on
Italy.
Bank of Italy releases September data on European Central
Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 12.
COMPANIES
BANCA GENERALI, FINECO BANK
Banca Generali has no acquisition plans on the
table, the Italian asset manager's Managing Director said on
Friday amid speculation the group could be interested in buying
online broker FinecoBank.
FinecoBank said on Thursday total net inflows in September
were at 224 million euros ($250.3 million).
UBI BANCA, ITALIAN RESCUED BANKS
UBI Banca is stepping up its efforts to buy three of the
four banks rescued last year, negotiating a green light to the
operation with the ECB, La Stampa said. If the ECB gives its
blessing, UBI could make an announcement on Banca Etruria, Banca
Marche and CariChieti next week, it said.
Bank rescue fund Atlante could play a role in the
acquisition of four Italian banks rescued last year alongside of
private equity fund Apollo, providing UBI Banca's attempts fail
to materialise, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
During a meeting on Thursday, the board reiterated its plan
to carry out a planned capital increase before Christmas,
several papers said.
Anchor investors could inject up to 2 billion euros in Monte
dei Paschi, half of that via the planned capital increase and
the other through the sale of non-performing loans, Il
Messaggero said, adding this was one option the banks involved
in the recapitalisation were working on.
ENEL, TERNA
Italy's competition regulator has opened a probe into
utility Enel and smaller power company Sorgenia alleging they
overcharged grid operator Terna for services relating to the
power dispatching market.
MOLMED
The medical biotechnology company said on Thursday it had
signed a "Standby Equity Facility" agreement with Societe
Generale. Under the agreement, Societe Generale
committed to subscribe a capital increase of the company within
10 percent of the existing share capital.
HERA
Hera said on Thursday its Hera Comm bought 100 percent of
Gran Sasso that is involved in free market gas and electricity.
S.S. LAZIO
Supervisory board meeting on FY results.
