DEBT

The Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in bonds at auction on Thursday including a new three-year bond.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Senate votes on the 'Economic and Financial Document' (DEF).

Cabinet meeting on law decree on reconstruction after the Aug. 24 earthquake.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

The toll road operator has hired Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to sell a 15 percent stake in domestic network Autostrade per l'Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported in a blog on its website.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Mediaset and Vivendi are working on the idea of taking 40 percent each in the Italian broadcaster's pay TV unit Premium for a three year period with the remaining 20 percent in the hands of U.S. funds, Il Sole 24 Ore said. In 3 years, Premium could be made profitable allowing Vivendi to take a controlling stake, it said. Mediaset would be paid in cash and would not get a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi as per original agreement.

AUTOGRILL

The group said on Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of U.S. airport convenience retail company Stellar Partners for $12 million. Stella Partners currently has 38 outlets in 10 U.S. airports with annual sales of $38 million.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility said on Monday it had signed binding accords for the acquisition of fibre-optic group Metroweb as it pushed ahead with broadband rollout plans.

(*) UBI BANCA

The management and supervisory boards of the bank will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans to buy three of the four small banks that were rescued last year, MF said. The bank has given itself 15 days to complete the acquisition of Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti, it said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

There have been more than 10,000 requests for tickets to attend Popolare di Milano's extraordinary shareholder meeting on Saturday to vote on the merger with peer Banco Popolare and convert the bank into a joint stock company, Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank is holding a board meeting on Tuesday on the sale of non-performing loans with state guarantees, MF said.

LUXOTTICA

Key shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio on Friday bought a further 0.145 percent stake in the company, spending 28.4 million euros and bringing the overall stake of its Delfin holding company to just over 62.5 percent.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Chief Executive and Chairman Urbano Cairo has bought another 0.16 percent in the publishing group raising his stake to 60 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

BANZAI

The e-commerce company will present a new business plan on Nov. 10, Radiocor news agency quoted CEO Pietro Scott Jovane as saying.

EXOR

Starts offer of shares subject to right of withdrawal; ends on Nov. 9.

