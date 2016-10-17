The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Florence, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends meeting on the
Italian language.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced his 2017
budget plan on Saturday, hoping to persuade the European
Commission to approve its minimal reduction in the budget
deficit next year while avoiding unpopular belt-tightening.
La Repubblica newspaper said on Sunday without naming
sources that the Commission warned it would not approve the
budget if Renzi does not lower the deficit target. The paper
said the Commission could also revoke flexibility it had allowed
Italy in 2015-16.
Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told Corriere della Sera on
Sunday that Italy would not "arm wrestle" with Brussels over the
budget. "As ever, there will be discussions about single
measures and tenths of percentage points, but in the end the
budget will pass," Calenda said.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury starts offer of new October 2024 'BTP Italia'
inflation-linked bond reserved to retail investors; ends on Oct.
19 barring early closure.
A referendum vote Italy will hold on Dec. 4 on the
government's constitutional reform could easily feed market
volatility, the head of public debt Maria Cannata said on
Friday.
(*) Cannata said the Treasury expects gross debt issuance to
total around 375 billion euros this year.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA,
The Italian bank on Friday gave a clean bill of health to
its newly appointed chief executive, Marco Morelli, saying he
met good repute criteria for his position.
MPS said on Saturday it had received a non-binding proposal
on Oct. 13 from former Industry Minister Corrado Passera,
presenting an alternative plan to boost the lender's capital,
and had given its CEO a mandate to analyse it
further.
The bank's board may discuss the proposals at a meeting on
Tuesday, a source told Reuters.
MPS has given a mandate to Lazard to discuss Passera's plan
with his advisers, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
Passera's ideas could be merged with a turnaround project
arranged by JPMorgan already underway at the troubled bank if
Passera can bring in investors to inject capital, Il Sole said,
adding that the former minister could be appointed chairman of
the bank if the two plans are merged.
Il Messaggero said on Saturday the bank is in talks with
Arab sovereign funds including that of Qatar to find an "anchor
investor" that can help attract more investors to follow. A
source told Reuters earlier this month talks with a sovereign
wealth fund had fallen through.
Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi rejected a
suggestion that JPMorgan had a monopoly in Italy, telling an
interviewer on SkyTG24 on Sunday, "I don't think so at all", and
adding JPMorgan was an adviser to MPS.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
, UBI BANCA
Shareholders in both banks approved their merger on
Saturday, giving the final green light to the creation of
Italy's third-largest bank by assets.
A majority of 99.5 percent of Banco Popolare shareholders
and 71.8 percent of BPM shareholders backed the deal.
Shares in the two lenders had rallied on Friday as investors
bet shareholders would approve the merger, which is set to be
the first prompted by reforms the government introduced early
last year to promote tie-ups and boost bank profitability.
Banco Popolare is working on the sale of a 650 million euro
bad loan portfolio which it expects to close by the end of the
year, its CEO said on Saturday.
Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi told SkyTG24
on Sunday that the merger was "obviously positive", although
many had expected the new law to prompt more such deals.
BPM, POSTE ITALIANE, ANIMA HOLDING
BPM said on Friday Poste had decided not to renew a
shareholder pact over asset manager Anima after it expires on
April 17, 2016.
A source close to the matter said the decision stemmed from
Poste's desire to strengthen its role over Anima in relation to
possible transactions both in the short- and long-term. A
consortium comprising Poste, Anima and state lender CDP is in
the running for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer.
UNICREDIT, PZU BANK PEKAO
Italy's biggest bank said on Saturday it was in talks with
Polish insurer WZU and development fund Polski Fundusz Rozwoju
about selling its Bank Pekao unit, but there was no certainty
these would lead to a deal.
Separately, state-run PZU said it had started negotiations
with the Italian bank over buying Bank Pekao.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labour agreement with the
automaker, their union said, averting a strike and clearing the
way for talks with Ford Motor.
Tougher European car emissions tests being introduced in the
wake of the Volkswagen scandal are about to bring
surprising consequences: bigger engines.
LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA, AIRBUS
Airbus is in "constructive talks" with Leonardo-Finmeccanica
over possibly buying the Italian group's stake in European
missiles maker MBDA, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Airbus Chief
Executive Tom Enders saying on Saturday.
(*) BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE
The Italian company said on Monday it had won a tender for
the supply of IT services to state agency Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti.
ATLANTIA
The Italian motorway and airport operator said on Friday the
board approved an interim divident of 0.44 euros per share to be
paid on Nov. 23.
(*) ITALGAS
Italgas, which on Nov. 24 will start a roadshow in London
for a planned initial public offering, is estimated by analysts
to have a market value of between 3.5 billion and 4 billion
euros, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday. Italgas CEO Paolo
Gallo told La Stampa on Monday the company wanted to play a
leading role in an expected wave of consolidation among 220
companies operating in Italy's gas distribution sector.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)
State railways Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) holds
trip test on new high-speed/high capacity line from Treviglio to
Brescia with CEO Renato Mazzoncini, Infrastructure and Transport
Minister Graziano Delrio (0830 GMT).
