The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he and Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi agreed that the two countries' focus
should be on economic growth and he said Washington supports
Renzi's campaign for a referendum on constitutional reform.
ECONOMY
Rome, Constitutional Court hearing of appeal of Lombardy
region against cooperative banks' decree.
DEBT
Treasury ends offer of new 'BTP Italia' bond due October
2024 reserved for individual savers, subject to early closure.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank will press ahead with a JP Morgan-led rescue plan,
it said on Tuesday, envisaging a 5 billion euro recapitalisation
and a sale of non-performing loans. However, the Tuscan bank did
not shut the door completely on a rival capital-strengthening
blueprint submitted last week by veteran banker and former
industry minister Corrado Passera.
(*) Apart from Warburg Pincus, among the private equity
funds in principle backing Passera's plan are Atlas Merchant
Capital and BC Partners, several papers said.
MEDIASET
Italy's top appeals court has overturned a ruling sentencing
Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi to 14 months in
prison in a case revolving around alleged tax evasion, the
company said on Tuesday.
UNICREDIT, AMUNDI
French asset manager Amundi on Wednesday confirmed its
interest in UniCredit's asset management firm Pioneer, but
denied the valuation for the unit attributed to it.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
CNH Industrial priced $400 million in aggregate principal
amount of 3.875 percent notes due 2021.
ATLANTIA
Investor briefing in London (0730 GMT), followed by
round-table discussion on "Infrastructure in a Low Cost of
Capital Environment: Opportunities and Threats" with CEO
Giovanni Castellucci (1000 GMT).
(*) All of Autostrade per l'Italia, the unit in which Atlantia
plans to sell a stake, is valued around 15 billion euros, La
Stampa said, citing a source-based Bloomberg report. The paper
adds that Psp Investments, Allianz Se, Kuwaiti sovereign fund's
unit Wren House Infrastructure Management, Caisse de Depot &
Placement del Quebec, Gingko Tree Investment and Macquarie were
among the interested parties for a stake of around 15 percent.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling about 74,833
vehicles in the United States to replace the alternators because
of a problem that could result in engine stall or a vehicle
fire.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
A shareholder meeting to vote on the lender's transformation
from a cooperative into a joint-stock company has been called
for Nov. 25 in first call and for Nov. 26 in second call, the
group said on Wednesday. The lender added it would pay 3.8070
euro per share to investors exercising their withdrawal right.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
The first tranche of non-performing loans worth 1.1 billion
euros will be rated by the rating agencies soon, Il Sole 24 Ore
said, adding that management is sticking to its current business
plan that excludes another capital increase.
(*) IREN
The company said on Wednesday it sees dividend growing
around 8 percent per year to 2021.
(*) ERG
The tender offer to sell the TotalErg petrol station network
joint venture will start in November, Il Sole 24 Ore said,
adding that private equity firm Carlyle and Terra Firma could be
interested. It could also be of interest to Api.
LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
CEO Mauro Moretti attends official event "Italy goes to
Mars" in Rome (1445 GMT).
ALITALIA
The Italian flagship carrier is mulling either changing the
terms of its transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM or,
more drastically, exiting it so it can open new routes to the US
more easily, MF said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................