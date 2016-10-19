The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi agreed that the two countries' focus should be on economic growth and he said Washington supports Renzi's campaign for a referendum on constitutional reform.

ECONOMY

Rome, Constitutional Court hearing of appeal of Lombardy region against cooperative banks' decree.

DEBT

Treasury ends offer of new 'BTP Italia' bond due October 2024 reserved for individual savers, subject to early closure.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank will press ahead with a JP Morgan-led rescue plan, it said on Tuesday, envisaging a 5 billion euro recapitalisation and a sale of non-performing loans. However, the Tuscan bank did not shut the door completely on a rival capital-strengthening blueprint submitted last week by veteran banker and former industry minister Corrado Passera.

(*) Apart from Warburg Pincus, among the private equity funds in principle backing Passera's plan are Atlas Merchant Capital and BC Partners, several papers said.

MEDIASET

Italy's top appeals court has overturned a ruling sentencing Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi to 14 months in prison in a case revolving around alleged tax evasion, the company said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT, AMUNDI

French asset manager Amundi on Wednesday confirmed its interest in UniCredit's asset management firm Pioneer, but denied the valuation for the unit attributed to it.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.875 percent notes due 2021.

ATLANTIA

Investor briefing in London (0730 GMT), followed by round-table discussion on "Infrastructure in a Low Cost of Capital Environment: Opportunities and Threats" with CEO Giovanni Castellucci (1000 GMT). (*) All of Autostrade per l'Italia, the unit in which Atlantia plans to sell a stake, is valued around 15 billion euros, La Stampa said, citing a source-based Bloomberg report. The paper adds that Psp Investments, Allianz Se, Kuwaiti sovereign fund's unit Wren House Infrastructure Management, Caisse de Depot & Placement del Quebec, Gingko Tree Investment and Macquarie were among the interested parties for a stake of around 15 percent.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling about 74,833 vehicles in the United States to replace the alternators because of a problem that could result in engine stall or a vehicle fire.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

A shareholder meeting to vote on the lender's transformation from a cooperative into a joint-stock company has been called for Nov. 25 in first call and for Nov. 26 in second call, the group said on Wednesday. The lender added it would pay 3.8070 euro per share to investors exercising their withdrawal right.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The first tranche of non-performing loans worth 1.1 billion euros will be rated by the rating agencies soon, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that management is sticking to its current business plan that excludes another capital increase.

(*) IREN

The company said on Wednesday it sees dividend growing around 8 percent per year to 2021.

(*) ERG

The tender offer to sell the TotalErg petrol station network joint venture will start in November, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that private equity firm Carlyle and Terra Firma could be interested. It could also be of interest to Api.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

CEO Mauro Moretti attends official event "Italy goes to Mars" in Rome (1445 GMT).

ALITALIA

The Italian flagship carrier is mulling either changing the terms of its transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM or, more drastically, exiting it so it can open new routes to the US more easily, MF said.

