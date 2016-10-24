The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
ECONOMY
Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for Italy on Friday,
saying weak growth, high debt and the uncertain outcome of a
planned referendum posed risks to the euro zone's third-largest
economy.
Italy could receive a warning letter from the European
Commission as early as Monday asking for clarifications over its
2017 budget plan, several newspapers said on Sunday.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday the
European Union must choose between letting Rome hike its deficit
to cope with a recent earthquake and the migrant crisis, or the
"Hungarian way" of building barriers, which he said would spell
doom for the bloc.
Milan, Bocconi University holds conference on "Supervision,
Market Discipline and the Challenge of Bank Profitability";
expected attendees include Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo
Messina, ECB Supervisory Board chair Danièle Nouy, economist at
the Federal Reserve Board Matteo Crosignani, Bank of Italy
representative Giacomo Rodano (0700 GMT).
ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800
GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 27.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Board meeting to approve business plan; followed by meeting
of CEO Marco Morelli with trade unions. The bank also publishes
its 9-month financial results.
The bank's new industrial plan to 2019 should target a ROE
of 10-11 percent and net profit of more than 1 billion euros, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday. The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar
and Abu Dhabi, as well as the People's Bank of China are looking
at the bank's recapitalisation plan, the paper said. Corriere
della Sera said that besides Qatar, the Kuwait investment fund
was also studying the transaction, adding no concrete commitment
from possible anchor investors would be made before the business
plan's presentation.
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday Unipol could also
take part in the recapitalisation of the bank. On Sunday, the
paper said Qatari funds could invest between 1.5 and 2 billion
euros in the bank's fundraising. An additional 1 billion euros
could come from U.S. investors, the paper said, adding George
Soros's investment firm and John Paulson's hedge fund had been
contacted by Monte dei Paschi's advisers.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told la Repubblica on
Sunday he was confident about the new business plan the bank
will present on Monday.
(*) A planned cash call for the troubled bank could be launched
on Dec. 7-8, La Repubblica said on Monday, adding the final
schedule depends on the outcome of a constitutional referendum
due to take place on Dec. 4.
(*) The bank's advisers are again at odds with former Industry
Minister Corrado Passera and it is unclear if the advisers will
allow some potential investors invited by Passera to conduct a
due-diligence on Monte dei Paschi, la Stampa and Il Messaggero
reported on Monday.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
There are tensions between the group's chairman and the CEO
over the need to struck an alliance between Fiat Chrysler and
another international company, Il Giornale reported on Monday.
ITALY BANKS
The European Central Bank is pushing for a tie-up between
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, Il Messaggero said
on Saturday, adding this was the message conveyed to bank
bailout fund Atlante - which has taken over the two ailing
lenders - in a meeting in Frankfurt on Oct 18.
The top management of the two banks could meet on Oct. 28 to
start talks on what to do, the paper said.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told La Repubblica in an
interview on Sunday that the Italian banking sector would face
mergers and restructuring in coming years, and this will have an
impact on the number of employees in the industry.
(*) Basel committee aims to issues new rules by the end of the
year that could force banks to increase their Common Equity Tier
1 Ratio, the head of Italian banking association ABI told La
Repubblica on Monday.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Shareholders in the two lenders, when merged, will have only
2.5 percent of its capital in the hands of long-term investors,
Il Corriere della Sera said on Monday, adding the bank could be
vulnerable to takeovers.
LUXOTTICA
Board meeting on Q3 revenues results, followed by conference
call (1630 GMT).
TOD'S
Board meeting on Q3 sales results; followed by conference
call.
(*) IREN
In its business plan to 2021 the regional utility estimates
that its dividend to rise 8 percent every year, Il Corriere
della Sera reported on Monday.
(*) FIERA MILANO
As a precautionary measure, the group has suspended Flaminio
Oggioni, the manager responsible for preparing the company's
accounts, Fiera Milano said on Monday.
(*) SNAI
The group's board has approved the refinancing of its
existing notes through the issuance of new senior secured
non-convertible notes up to euro 570 mln, expected to mature in
2021.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
The group said on Friday its wholly owned subsidiary CNH
Industrial Capital has completed its offering of $400 million of
3.875 percent notes due 2021. The net proceeds of this offering
were around $394 million, the truck and tractor maker said.
TERNA
The Italian power grid company said on Friday it, together
with infrastructure fund F2i, has presented binding bid for 24
percent stake in Greek grid ADMIE.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Chairman Ennio Doris attends "Mediolanum Tour" on the
diffident attitude of Italian investors (1700 GMT).
ENEL
Enel infrastructure unit Enel Open Fiber CEO Tommaso Pompei
signs agreement with Tiscali in Cagliari.
ITALGAS, SNAM
Snam's soon-to-be spun off unit, holds conference call on
"Italgas Capital Markets Day" (1300 GMT).
LU-VE
Analyst meeting to present H1 results, acquisition of
Spirotech India, passing to the main segment on Milan's stock
exchange (0930 GMT).
IPOs (IPO-FERRO.MI)
The market listing of the high-speed and long-distance train
operating business of Italy's state-owned railways group will
take place in the second half of 2017, the group's chief
executive told Il Messaggero on Sunday.
