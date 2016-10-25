The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases August orders and sales data (0800 GMT).
The State Printing Works and Mint inaugurates a new museum,
with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1030 GMT).
Assogestioni releases September fund flows data.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that a letter in
which the European Commission might warn the euro zone's third
largest economy against breaking the bloc's budget rules would
arrive but would not only pertain to Italy.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.
Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6 billion euros in
six-month bills at an auction on Oct. 27.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Conference call on 2016-2019 business plan (0630 GMT),
followed by news conference (0930 GMT).
(*) Italy's third-biggest bank pressed ahead with an ambitious
5-billion euro emergency rescue plan to avert the risk of being
wound down, saying it aimed to complete its balance-sheet
overhaul by end-December.
(*) The lender said on Tuesday it would end 2016 with a 4.83
billion euro loss due to higher writedowns on bad loans as part
of an emergency 5-billion euro capital boosting plan.
(*) The bank aims to complete its balance-sheet overhaul by
end-December and has called a shareholder meeting to approve the
plan for Nov. 24.
(*) It posted a 9-month net loss of 849 million euros and loan
loss provisions of 2.02 billion euros in the same period.
(*) The board has decided to grant access to its data room to
various potential investors, including funds such as Atlas,
Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic, Kuwait's KIA, Abu Dhabi's
IPIC, Soros, Paulson and others, Il Messaggero said.
A source familiar with the matter said various Gulf-based
sovereign wealth funds were looking at Monte dei Paschi, but
have yet to make a commitment. After the plan's presentation it
would become clearer whether they want to come onboard, the
person added.
(*) ENEL
The Italian power utility said group net production in Q3 is
at 67,006 GWh, down 10 percent from last year
LUXOTTICA
Italian eyewear group Luxottica reported a 1.2 percent rise
in underlying third-quarter revenues on Monday and said it was
on track to hit its full-year target while sounding a cautious
note over expectations for a further rise in profits next
year.
Luxottica is always on the lookout for potential targets and
would prefer to enter new markets or strengthen its distribution
network with acquisitions rather than adding new brands to its
portfolio, its chief executive said on Monday.
TOD'S
The luxury group on Monday reported an expected 14.6 percent
drop in like-for-like store sales for the first nine months of
the year, dragged by a fall in consumption by tourists and
clients in Greater China.
CFO Emilio Macellari told analysts that an EBITDA margin of
18 percent at the end of the year was a bit "challenging but
achievable" if the fourth quarter is as strong as
expected.
(*) ILIAD, WIND, 3 ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA
The budget plan that Italy sent to Brussels includes a
proposal to anticipate the renewal of some frequency licences
for telecoms operators which would require the latter paying
Rome a total 1.8 billion euros in 2017, Il Messaggero said. This
could result in Iliad having to pay 300 million euros, an idea
that the French operator contests, and could lead to it
abandoning its plans to enter the Italian market and
consequently would put the merger between 3 Italia and Wind at
risk, the paper added.
(*) CK Hutchison said on Tuesday Italian authorities had
approved its formation of a joint venture with VimpelCom to own
and operate mobile telecoms businesses in Italy. The deal is
expected to be completed before the end of December.
FCA
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1230 GMT).
The carmaker's brands took the bottom four spots in the
29-brand annual reliability survey from Consumer Reports
magazine.
(*) WardsAuto, an autos industry publication, forecast on Monday
that October U.S. auto sales will be 6.2 percent lower than they
were in October 2015.
SAIPEM
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
ITALGAS, SNAM
Italgas, Europe's third-biggest gas distributor, pledged to
grow its dividend in the next three years and boost its market
share after its spinoff from gas grid owner Snam in
November.
SOGEFI
The car parts maker reported a third-quarter net profit of
7.4 million euros versus loss 2.3 million euros a year
ago.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Cairo Communication and RCS MediaGroup
Chairman Urbano Cairo attends presentation of cycling tour "Giro
d'Italia" in Milan (1500 GMT).
FNM
2016-2020 strategic plan presentation with Chairman Andrea
Gibelli (1300 GMT).
JUVENTUS
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
INDUSTRIAL STARTS OF ITALY2
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
