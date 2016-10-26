The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITIC

Avellino, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gives speech to support constitutional referendum (1430 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September retail sales data (0800 GMT).

The European Commission asked Italy on Tuesday to explain why its 2017 structural budget deficit is rising instead of falling as requested by EU finance ministers and why the headline budget gap is to be much higher than Rome promised in May.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday he was optimistic Italy's economy would grow by 1 percent this year, just a few weeks after he cut the official forecast to 0.8 percent.

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.750-1.0 billion euros 2.35 percent BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2024 and 3.10 percent BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Investment fund Attestor Capital plans to take up a debt-to-equity conversion offer by Monte dei Paschi after investing nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the Italian bank's subordinated debt, an Italian daily reported.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank has extended to Nov. 10 from Nov. 3 a deadline to present binding bids for its asset management arm, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office plans to issue a 2 billion euro bond to refinance a bridge loan agreed with Citi, JPMorgan and Banca IMI to fund its bid for UniCredit's Pioneer if its offer is successful, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper said Poste is unlikely to raise its preliminary offer of 3.2 billion euros following the due diligence phase.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

The European Central Bank is opposed to Italy's Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in asset gatherer Banca Mediolanum, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement on Wednesday.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil contractor will cut 800 more jobs across Europe in the next four years as part of a plan to cope with a prolonged market crisis that will trim revenues next year.

TELECOM ITALIA

A planned merger between mobile phone companies Wind and H3G in Italy has been approved by Italy's industry ministry on Monday, Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra said on Tuesday.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on Q3 results.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Oct. 27.

COIMA RES

The real estate company said on Tuesday its portfolio at Sept. 30 was of about 500 million euros ($544.40 million).

BANCA IFIS

Banca IFIS said on Tuesday it sold 861 million euros ($938 million) in non performing loans.

AVIO, LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

Avio and Space2 present financial operation (0730 GMT).

BRIDGE MANAGEMENT

Bridge Management & Co Srl starts voluntary and full takeover bid on Bridge Management Spa ordinary shares and warrants; ends on Nov. 18.

