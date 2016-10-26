The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITIC
Avellino, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gives speech to
support constitutional referendum (1430 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases September retail sales data (0800 GMT).
The European Commission asked Italy on Tuesday to explain
why its 2017 structural budget deficit is rising instead of
falling as requested by EU finance ministers and why the
headline budget gap is to be much higher than Rome promised in
May.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday he was
optimistic Italy's economy would grow by 1 percent this year,
just a few weeks after he cut the official forecast to 0.8
percent.
DEBT
Treasury sells 0.750-1.0 billion euros 2.35 percent BTPei
bonds due Sept. 15, 2024 and 3.10 percent BTPei bonds due Sept.
15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Investment fund Attestor Capital plans to take up a
debt-to-equity conversion offer by Monte dei Paschi after
investing nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the Italian
bank's subordinated debt, an Italian daily reported.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank has extended to Nov. 10 from Nov. 3 a
deadline to present binding bids for its asset management arm,
two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office plans to issue a 2 billion euro bond
to refinance a bridge loan agreed with Citi, JPMorgan and Banca
IMI to fund its bid for UniCredit's Pioneer if its offer is
successful, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper said Poste is
unlikely to raise its preliminary offer of 3.2 billion euros
following the due diligence phase.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
The European Central Bank is opposed to Italy's Fininvest
owning a "significant stake" in asset gatherer Banca Mediolanum,
the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi
said in a statement on Wednesday.
SAIPEM
The Italian oil contractor will cut 800 more jobs across
Europe in the next four years as part of a plan to cope with a
prolonged market crisis that will trim revenues next year.
TELECOM ITALIA
A planned merger between mobile phone companies Wind and H3G
in Italy has been approved by Italy's industry ministry on
Monday, Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra said on Tuesday.
AMPLIFON
Board meeting on Q3 results.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Oct. 27.
COIMA RES
The real estate company said on Tuesday its portfolio at
Sept. 30 was of about 500 million euros ($544.40 million).
BANCA IFIS
Banca IFIS said on Tuesday it sold 861 million euros ($938
million) in non performing loans.
AVIO, LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
Avio and Space2 present financial operation (0730
GMT).
BRIDGE MANAGEMENT
Bridge Management & Co Srl starts voluntary and full
takeover bid on Bridge Management Spa ordinary shares and
warrants; ends on Nov. 18.
