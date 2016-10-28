The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni receives
Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic
State (1515 GMT).
ECONOMY
Reuters releases October asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP
bonds due Nov. 1, 2021; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.25 percent BTP
bonds due Dec. 1, 2026; 2.75-3.25 billion euros new CCTeu bonds.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
(*) ENI
The Italian oil major posted an adjusted net loss in the
third quarter worse than expected due to lower oil prices and a
production shutdown at a key Italian field.
(*) MEDIOBANCA, ATLANTIA
The Italian bank reported on Friday an 11 percent rise in
net income for July-September thanks to higher revenues, falling
loan writedowns and a one-off gain from the sale of shares in
motorway operator Atlantia.
(*) UNICREDIT
French asset manager Amundi on Friday reported a
14 percent rise in third-quarter net income and confirmed its
interest in buying Unicredit's Pioneer for which it has not yet
placed a binding offer.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, owned by bank
rescue fund Atlante, could need 1 billion euros in capital, La
Repubblica reported.
The two Veneto-based banks face requests of further loan
writedowns from the ECB that could total 2 billion euros, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
The top managers of the two regional lenders will likely
meet on Friday with Atlante head Alessandro Penati to discuss a
possible tie-up, several newspapers reported.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, GENERALI
The insurer has bought more than 400 million in bonds issued
by the Tuscan bank, Corriere della Sera said, adding Generali
had not decided yet whether it would swap them with shares in
the lender.
BANCA CARIGE
The European Central Bank has sent a letter to Italy's Banca
Carige asking the mid-tier lender to present a plan to cut its
soured loan portfolio and assess the impact on its capital.
(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The bank is not in talks over a possible tie-up, its CEO
Miro Fiordi told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday, adding it would be
useful to start discussions with Banca Popolare di Sondrio.
ENEL
The likely cost of Slovakia's nuclear power plant at
Mochovce has jumped to 5.4 billion euros, a government source
said, double the original estimate.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
Edison, the Italian utility owned by France's EDF, said
watchdog Consob had approved its prospectus for taking over
Alerion Clean Power.
SAFILO
Safilo said on Thursday it signed a new license agreement
for design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of rag &
bone collections of sunglasses and optical frames.
The company denied media reports on negotiations for sale of
majority stake in company.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0700
GMT).
ANSALDO STS
Board meeting on Q3 results.
PIAGGIO
Board meeting on Q3 results.
AS ROMA
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0830
GMT).
MOBYT
Moat Italy Bidco ends full takeover offer on Mobyt shares
(started on Oct. 10).
DANIELI & C.
Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).
