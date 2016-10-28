The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni receives Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State (1515 GMT).

ECONOMY

Reuters releases October asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2021; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.25 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2026; 2.75-3.25 billion euros new CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) ENI

The Italian oil major posted an adjusted net loss in the third quarter worse than expected due to lower oil prices and a production shutdown at a key Italian field.

(*) MEDIOBANCA, ATLANTIA

The Italian bank reported on Friday an 11 percent rise in net income for July-September thanks to higher revenues, falling loan writedowns and a one-off gain from the sale of shares in motorway operator Atlantia.

(*) UNICREDIT

French asset manager Amundi on Friday reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter net income and confirmed its interest in buying Unicredit's Pioneer for which it has not yet placed a binding offer.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, owned by bank rescue fund Atlante, could need 1 billion euros in capital, La Repubblica reported.

The two Veneto-based banks face requests of further loan writedowns from the ECB that could total 2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The top managers of the two regional lenders will likely meet on Friday with Atlante head Alessandro Penati to discuss a possible tie-up, several newspapers reported.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, GENERALI

The insurer has bought more than 400 million in bonds issued by the Tuscan bank, Corriere della Sera said, adding Generali had not decided yet whether it would swap them with shares in the lender.

BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has sent a letter to Italy's Banca Carige asking the mid-tier lender to present a plan to cut its soured loan portfolio and assess the impact on its capital.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank is not in talks over a possible tie-up, its CEO Miro Fiordi told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday, adding it would be useful to start discussions with Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

ENEL

The likely cost of Slovakia's nuclear power plant at Mochovce has jumped to 5.4 billion euros, a government source said, double the original estimate.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Edison, the Italian utility owned by France's EDF, said watchdog Consob had approved its prospectus for taking over Alerion Clean Power.

SAFILO

Safilo said on Thursday it signed a new license agreement for design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of rag & bone collections of sunglasses and optical frames.

The company denied media reports on negotiations for sale of majority stake in company.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0700 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

AS ROMA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0830 GMT).

MOBYT

Moat Italy Bidco ends full takeover offer on Mobyt shares (started on Oct. 10).

DANIELI & C.

Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................