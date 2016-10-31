The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

A powerful earthquake struck Italy on Sunday in the same central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors over the past two months, with more homes and churches brought down but no deaths reported.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told thousands of party supporters gathered in central Rome on Saturday to step up their campaign in favour of a referendum on constitutional reform that could decide his political future.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); September producer prices data (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UBI

The European Central Bank is set to grant Italian bank UBI a green light next week to buy three of four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy a year ago, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Saturday quoting a financial source working on the deal.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

After meeting investors in London, CEO Marco Morelli is due to fly to Doha, Qatar, to present Monte dei Paschi's plan to Qatar Investment Authority (Qia), Corriere della Sera and La Stampa said on Sunday. The papers added Qia was among funds potentially willing to become an anchor investor in the bank.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The shareholders of Credito Valtellinese (Creval) have approved the transformation of the regional cooperative bank into a joint stock company, Creval said on Saturday.

In his comments to shareholders, Creval Chairman Miro Fiordi reiterated his invitation to Popolare di Sondrio to sit down and explore the pros and cons of a possible tie-up, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The Italian bank bailout fund that owns Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca has told the two ailing lenders to examine a possible tie-up and present a plan by year end to ensure their survival, it said on Friday.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Italy's Fininvest said on Friday it will challenge in court a decision by the European Central Bank that could force it to reduce its 30 percent stake in asset gatherer Banca Mediolanum.

INTESA SANPAOLO, CREDITO EMILIANO, MEDIOBANCA, BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks of the four banks to 'negative' from 'stable' following the revision of Italy's outlook to negative.

POSTE ITALIANE

Fitch ratings has revised the outlook of nine Italian public sector entities, including Poste Italiane, to 'negative' from 'stable' following the agency's rating action on the Italian sovereign.

ANSALDO STS

Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).

The company reported a 9-month net profit of 45.8 million euros versus 59.5 million euros a year ago.

The company said on Friday it had appointed Alberto de Benedictis deputy chairman of its board of directors, while Roberto Carassai resigned from his position as CFO.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

ALERION CLEAN POWER

FRI-EL Green Power said in a statement its fully-owned subsidiary FGPA had raised its bid for a stake in Alerion Clean Power to 2.60 euros per share from 1.90 euros per share.

The company also said FGPA had bought 11 million shares in Alerion, equal to a 25.37 percent stake, outside the market at a price of 2.60 euros a share. This transaction does not fall under the public offer launched on Alerion.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Starts capital increase; ends on Nov. 11.

RISANAMENTO

The company said its third-quarter net loss narrowed to 1.8 million euros ($1.97 million) from a loss of 8.6 million euros a year ago.

COFIDE

The company reported a 9-month net profit of 24.2 million euros versus 19.2 million euros a year ago.

BIESSE

The company said Roberto Selci had submitted his resignation as chairman effective Jan. 1.

AS ROMA

The company said it had appointed Umberto Gandini as a CEO.

CARRARO

The company reported a third-quarter net profit of 2.1 million euros versus a loss of 4.7 million euros a year ago.

(*) GLENALTA FOOD

The company's ordinary shares and warrants are suspended from trading, the Italian bourse said in a statement on Monday.

