The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
A powerful earthquake struck Italy on Sunday in the same
central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors over
the past two months, with more homes and churches brought down
but no deaths reported.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told thousands of party
supporters gathered in central Rome on Saturday to step up their
campaign in favour of a referendum on constitutional reform that
could decide his political future.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT);
September producer prices data (1100 GMT).
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
UBI
The European Central Bank is set to grant Italian bank UBI a
green light next week to buy three of four small banks Italy
rescued from bankruptcy a year ago, newspaper la Repubblica
reported on Saturday quoting a financial source working on the
deal.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
After meeting investors in London, CEO Marco Morelli is due
to fly to Doha, Qatar, to present Monte dei Paschi's plan to
Qatar Investment Authority (Qia), Corriere della Sera and La
Stampa said on Sunday. The papers added Qia was among funds
potentially willing to become an anchor investor in the bank.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
The shareholders of Credito Valtellinese (Creval) have
approved the transformation of the regional cooperative bank
into a joint stock company, Creval said on Saturday.
In his comments to shareholders, Creval Chairman Miro Fiordi
reiterated his invitation to Popolare di Sondrio to sit down and
explore the pros and cons of a possible tie-up, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA
The Italian bank bailout fund that owns Banca Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca has told the two ailing lenders to
examine a possible tie-up and present a plan by year end to
ensure their survival, it said on Friday.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Italy's Fininvest said on Friday it will challenge in court
a decision by the European Central Bank that could force it to
reduce its 30 percent stake in asset gatherer Banca
Mediolanum.
INTESA SANPAOLO, CREDITO EMILIANO,
MEDIOBANCA, BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks of the four banks to
'negative' from 'stable' following the revision of Italy's
outlook to negative.
POSTE ITALIANE
Fitch ratings has revised the outlook of nine Italian public
sector entities, including Poste Italiane, to 'negative' from
'stable' following the agency's rating action on the Italian
sovereign.
ANSALDO STS
Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).
The company reported a 9-month net profit of 45.8 million
euros versus 59.5 million euros a year ago.
The company said on Friday it had appointed Alberto de
Benedictis deputy chairman of its board of directors, while
Roberto Carassai resigned from his position as CFO.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1300 GMT).
ALERION CLEAN POWER
FRI-EL Green Power said in a statement its fully-owned
subsidiary FGPA had raised its bid for a stake in Alerion Clean
Power to 2.60 euros per share from 1.90 euros per
share.
The company also said FGPA had bought 11 million shares in
Alerion, equal to a 25.37 percent stake, outside the market at a
price of 2.60 euros a share. This transaction does not fall
under the public offer launched on Alerion.
ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP
Starts capital increase; ends on Nov. 11.
RISANAMENTO
The company said its third-quarter net loss narrowed to 1.8
million euros ($1.97 million) from a loss of 8.6 million euros a
year ago.
COFIDE
The company reported a 9-month net profit of 24.2 million
euros versus 19.2 million euros a year ago.
BIESSE
The company said Roberto Selci had submitted his resignation
as chairman effective Jan. 1.
AS ROMA
The company said it had appointed Umberto Gandini as a
CEO.
CARRARO
The company reported a third-quarter net profit of 2.1
million euros versus a loss of 4.7 million euros a year
ago.
(*) GLENALTA FOOD
The company's ordinary shares and warrants are suspended
from trading, the Italian bourse said in a statement on Monday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................