The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases September extra EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases September fund flow data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.

COMPANIES * UNIPOL-SAI

The Italian insurer will reap a capital gain of 44.6 million euros from selling its stake in Mediobanca, it said in a document late on Tuesday, adding the sale would have a positive financial impact of 177.7 million euros.

Unipol-SAI also said it had given access to data to a number of parties interested in buying insurance assets it must sell for antitrust reasons.

ENI

The energy group is talking with German utility EnBW over the future of their gas grid joint venture in Germany, the company said, as speculation rises the oil and gas group could sell its stake.

GENERALI

The insurer is looking at alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company is set to shelve a plan to separate its domestic fixed-line phone network while key shareholder Telefonica decides whether or not to increase its voting stake, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

CEO Marco Patuano travelled to Brazil on Tuesday to work on the local unit TIM Partecipacoes' business plan and budget, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources.

Shareholder Marco Fossati has travelled to London and New York as he seeks gather support among shareholders for its request to unseat board members appointed by key shareholder Telco, Corriere della Sera reported without citing sources. * Fossati's plan is to present shareholders with a new business project and a list of prestigious candidates for the Telecom board when they meet to vote on his request to remove board members appointed by Telco, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Italian state-holding CDP has looked at the possibility of issuing a bond to fund its purchase of a stake in Telecom Italia's fixed-line network, Corriere said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The size of the stake in the bank that the Monte dei Paschi foundation could soon try to sell on the market is of 15 percent, MF reported without citing sources.

ALITALIA

The airline is in preliminary talks with China's Hainan Airlines, Corriere della Sera reported citing sources close to the matter.

In a letter dated Oct. 18 Air France-KLM has asked Alitalia to create a joint working-team to draft a new business plan for the Italian airline and conduct a due diligence in order to restructure its debts, Il Messaggero reported citing the document.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The chip-maker posted a quarterly net loss after demand weakened from Asian smartphone and electronics makers, as Europe's largest maker of semiconductors grappled with strong competition in the mobile market.

GRUPPO EDITORIAL L'ESPRESSO

The publisher holds a board meeting on third-quarter results.

