POLITICS
Silvio Berlusconi was ordered to stand trial for corruption
on Wednesday, in a fresh legal blow to the former Italian prime
minister following his conviction for tax fraud in August and a
string of other cases.
Naples prosecutors accuse Berlusconi of bribing Sergio De
Gregorio, a former senator in the small Italy of Values party,
to switch allegiance as part of an attempt to bring down the
centre-left government of former Prime Minister Romano Prodi in
2006.
Secretary of State John Kerry promised on Wednesday that
U.S. authorities would look into whether their intelligence
services may have illegally intercepted Italian telecoms data,
an Italian government source said.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases October
consumer confidence data (0800 GMT) and September wage inflation
data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Italy will offer up to 2.25 billion euros of zero-coupon
bonds (CTZ) and up to 750 million euros of bonds linked to euro
zone inflation (BTPEIs) at a regular end-month auction on Oct
28, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Treasury to announce later on Thursday sale of BOTs,
short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct.
29.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Italy's banking system faces no threat from the European
Central Bank's upcoming review of risk in the banking sector,
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said after the tests were
outlined on Wednesday.
FIAT
Italian carmaker Fiat is likely to miss sales targets in
Brazil this year and next, according to a person familiar with
the matter and a document seen by Reuters, increasing the chance
of a 2013 profit warning already predicted by some analysts.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The chairman of the bank's management board said in an
interview in Il Messaggero that Italian banks have little to
fear from the ECB's upcoming review of risks in the banking
sector, adding Intesa was already above requirements and in a
position to take any action needed.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender's controlling shareholder Fondazione Carige told
the Economy ministry it plans to cut it 46.7 percent stake in
Carige and sell part of its holding in state-holding CDP with an
aim to raise 52 million euros by the end of this year and 60.7
million euros by the end of the next, La Stampa reported. The
foundation should be expected to sell nearly 5 percent of Carige
by end-2014, the paper said.
AUTOGRILL, WORLD DUTY FREE
Italian corporate holding Edizione Srl said on Wednesday it
had started to sell shares in Autogrill and World Duty Free via
an accelerated bookbuilding that will reduce its stakes in each
of the two companies to about 50.1 percent.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Shareholder Marco Fossati flew to New York to seek support
from Blackrock and other funds to reach more than 20 percent of
capital as part of his move to call a shareholders meeting to
challenge the board over the deal with Spain's Telefonica, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
* MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's CFO has been in London to sound out investors
over plans for a capital increase which it would like to launch
in May, La Repubblica said.
UNIPOL
Shares in Unipol fell sharply on Wednesday after the insurer
disclosed a July 25 letter sent by industry regulator IVASS
calling on it to cut its large structured derivatives portfolio.
* Belgium's Ageas is looking to finalise the
acquisition of assets Unipol has to sell as part of its plans to
merge with Fondiaria SAI, Il Sole 24 Ore said. But other groups
are interested, it added.
ALITALIA
HNA Group, the parent company of China's No.4 airline Hainan
Airlines, denied a newspaper report on Wednesday
saying it was interested in a tie-up with loss-making Italian
carrier Alitalia.
Amplifon holds board meeting on Q3 results.
Montefibre holds board meeting on 2012 FY results
(1300 GMT).
