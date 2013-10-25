The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

The euro is trading in a range that has been seen over the last ten years, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday in an interview in an Italian newspaper.

European Central Bank Executive board member Joerg Asmussen receives prize at Bocconi University on Friday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases August retail sales data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

The group's nominations committee meets on Friday to examine a list of candidates for the position of chairman, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The Telecom board could decide to bring forward the shareholders meeting to renew the board to January at the outside, Corriere della Sera said.

BREMBO

The Italian brake maker's controlling shareholder Alberto Bombassei is selling about 3 percent of the group in accelerated book building, Banca IMI said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale price is between 19.60 and 19.90 euros, the statement said, compared to a closing price of 20.30 euros on Thursday. The sale is aimed at institutional investors.

CIR, SORGENIA

The energy unit of CIR said o Thursday it posted a loss of 434.4 million euros ($600 million) for the first nine months of this year, after it made writedowns to reflect a slow economy and changes in the regulatory environment.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI

Fondiaria-SAI holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting on merger with Unipol. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the 4-way tie-up of Fondiaria with parent company Premafin Finanziaria , Unipol Assicurazioni and Milano Assicurazioni.

* ALITALIA

The head of the Italian post office, which will invest in the troubled Italian airline, spoke of "being in tune with Air France" from the very start of contacts with management of the French carrier, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* CAMFIN, PIRELLI

The Italian bourse announced on Friday the suspension and withdrawal of Camfin shares from trading after a takeover led by the head of tyre maker Pirelli.

