POLITICS
Italy's political centre-right could split, lawmakers said
on Saturday, after Silvio Berlusconi resurrected his old Forza
Italia party and suspended the People of Freedom (PDL), part of
the wobbly left-right coalition government.
Several parliamentarians allied to the former prime minister
were critical of Berlusconi's move, and five senior PDL members
boycotted Friday's meeting where the decision was made.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets in Rome Nobel Prize winner
for Peace Aung San Suu Kyi.
* Regional Affairs Minister Graziano Delrio told la Repubblica
on Monday that a constitutional reform bill will be presented by
year-end for the long-waited abolition of Italian provinces.
These administrations in the meantime will have fewer and fewer
tasks so that it won't be necessary to elect their new
representatives in May.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases October
business confidence data (0900 GMT).
Italy plans to unveil by year end the details of a
debt-cutting privatisation plan that is likely to include the
partial sale of state-owned companies, Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said in an interview with Italian television on
Saturday.
Reuters reported on Friday that the government was planning
to start selling state-owned assets by the end of 2013, with the
sale of the 4 percent of Eni, worth 2.8 billion euros, as a top
priority in the privatisation drive.
Fitch revised up its forecast for Italy's public debt on
Friday, saying it would peak at 133 percent of gross domestic
product next year, as it affirmed its long-term rating on the
euro zone's third-largest economy at "BBB+".
Italy's fate is crucial to determining the fate of the euro
zone but the country must turn around its economy alone as it is
too big to be rescued, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg
Asmussen said on Friday.
DEBT
The Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros CTZ maturing June
30, 2015 and 0.50-0.75 billion euros BTPei maturing Sept. 15,
2023. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
* ENI
Minority Amazigh, or Berbers, protested on Sunday at a
Libyan oil terminal operated jointly with the Italian oil and
gas group, threatening to block exports unless their demands for
more constitutional rights are met, a company official said.
ALITALIA
Air France CFO Philippe Calavia complained in a
letter to Alitalia that the Italian carrier had failed to inform
its French partner properly about key meetings aimed at
approving a much-needed capital hike, an Italian newspaper said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to meet Prime
Minister Enrico Letta in Rome on Monday.
The telecoms group is considering a capital increase and the
scrapping of its dividend amongst the options for overhauling
its heavily indebted balance sheet, two sources close to the
matter said on Friday.
Patuano is working on an industrial plan that envisages
annual investments of 3 billion euros to grow in Brazil and in
the fibre optic segment, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The
issue will be discussed at a Nov. 7 board meeting, it said.
* PM Letta is expected to meet on Tuesday Telefonica
Chairman Cesar Alierta, several newspapers reported on Monday.
CARIGE
Banca Popolare di Milano's boss Piero Montani is
the front-runner to become the CEO of struggling Genoa-based
Carige and could be appointed as soon as Tuesday, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
A2A
The Lombardy-based utility agreed on Saturday to abandon its
dual-board system of corporate governance and to sell on the
market a stake of around 4-5 percent currently in the hands of
the cities of Milan and Brescia.
BANCA MARCHE
The Bank of Italy has formally put the small lender under
special administration, the small Italian lender said on Friday,
making it the biggest casualty so far of an extended round of
balance sheet inspections by the central bank.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group targets a sale of its transportation units
Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda by March 2014, CorrierEconomia
reported on Monday, adding the closing of the sale of 85 percent
of Ansaldo Energia and of Avio Motori are expected by year-end.
* MONDADORI
Barbara Berlusconi could replace her half-sister Marina as
chairman of the Italian publisher if Berlusconi's eldest
daughter were to start a political career, la Repubblica
reported on Monday.
MEDIOBANCA
Board meeting on Q1 results and conference call (1600 GMT).
SAIPEM, CIR
Board meetings on Q3 results.
LUXURY GOODS
Luxury goods companies association Altagamma unveils report
(0900 GMT).
