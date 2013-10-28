The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's political centre-right could split, lawmakers said on Saturday, after Silvio Berlusconi resurrected his old Forza Italia party and suspended the People of Freedom (PDL), part of the wobbly left-right coalition government.

Several parliamentarians allied to the former prime minister were critical of Berlusconi's move, and five senior PDL members boycotted Friday's meeting where the decision was made.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets in Rome Nobel Prize winner for Peace Aung San Suu Kyi. * Regional Affairs Minister Graziano Delrio told la Repubblica on Monday that a constitutional reform bill will be presented by year-end for the long-waited abolition of Italian provinces. These administrations in the meantime will have fewer and fewer tasks so that it won't be necessary to elect their new representatives in May.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases October business confidence data (0900 GMT).

Italy plans to unveil by year end the details of a debt-cutting privatisation plan that is likely to include the partial sale of state-owned companies, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said in an interview with Italian television on Saturday.

Reuters reported on Friday that the government was planning to start selling state-owned assets by the end of 2013, with the sale of the 4 percent of Eni, worth 2.8 billion euros, as a top priority in the privatisation drive.

Fitch revised up its forecast for Italy's public debt on Friday, saying it would peak at 133 percent of gross domestic product next year, as it affirmed its long-term rating on the euro zone's third-largest economy at "BBB+".

Italy's fate is crucial to determining the fate of the euro zone but the country must turn around its economy alone as it is too big to be rescued, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Friday.

DEBT

The Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros CTZ maturing June 30, 2015 and 0.50-0.75 billion euros BTPei maturing Sept. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES * ENI

Minority Amazigh, or Berbers, protested on Sunday at a Libyan oil terminal operated jointly with the Italian oil and gas group, threatening to block exports unless their demands for more constitutional rights are met, a company official said.

ALITALIA

Air France CFO Philippe Calavia complained in a letter to Alitalia that the Italian carrier had failed to inform its French partner properly about key meetings aimed at approving a much-needed capital hike, an Italian newspaper said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to meet Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome on Monday.

The telecoms group is considering a capital increase and the scrapping of its dividend amongst the options for overhauling its heavily indebted balance sheet, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Patuano is working on an industrial plan that envisages annual investments of 3 billion euros to grow in Brazil and in the fibre optic segment, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The issue will be discussed at a Nov. 7 board meeting, it said. * PM Letta is expected to meet on Tuesday Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta, several newspapers reported on Monday.

CARIGE

Banca Popolare di Milano's boss Piero Montani is the front-runner to become the CEO of struggling Genoa-based Carige and could be appointed as soon as Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

A2A

The Lombardy-based utility agreed on Saturday to abandon its dual-board system of corporate governance and to sell on the market a stake of around 4-5 percent currently in the hands of the cities of Milan and Brescia.

BANCA MARCHE

The Bank of Italy has formally put the small lender under special administration, the small Italian lender said on Friday, making it the biggest casualty so far of an extended round of balance sheet inspections by the central bank.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group targets a sale of its transportation units Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda by March 2014, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday, adding the closing of the sale of 85 percent of Ansaldo Energia and of Avio Motori are expected by year-end.

* MONDADORI

Barbara Berlusconi could replace her half-sister Marina as chairman of the Italian publisher if Berlusconi's eldest daughter were to start a political career, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results and conference call (1600 GMT).

SAIPEM, CIR

Board meetings on Q3 results.

LUXURY GOODS

Luxury goods companies association Altagamma unveils report (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................