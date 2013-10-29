The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Representative of State auditor (0800 GMT), national statistics institute ISTAT (0930 GMT), Bank of Italy (1030 GMT), Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni (1300 GMT) speak before Senate Budget Committee on stability law.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros of six-month bills maturing on April 30, 2014 (181 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian telecoms companies saw profits slip in the third quarter as sales growth flattened and costly turnaround efforts got little traction, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta is expected to meet Telefonica's CEO Cesar Alierta on Tuesday.

Letta will sound out Alierta about plans for future investments in the Italian phone company and will say the government wants Telecom Italia's fixed-line network to remain in Italian hands, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UNICREDIT, FONDIARIA SAI

The Italian bank said on Monday it had completed the sale of its 6.7 percent stake in insurer Fondiaria-SAI raising 106.3 million euros.

* ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Italian airline's CEO will meet Air France-KLM top executives in Rome to discuss Alitalia restructuring plan on Tuesday, daily la Repubblica reported.

The stake that Italy's postal service could acquire in the Italian carrier would be of between 15 and 20 percent, Poste Italiane Chief Executive Massimo Sarmi told Il Messaggero. Sarmi said he was confident Air France-KLM will subscribe Alitalia cash call.

* AEFFE

Fashion-brand Moschino has appointed Jeremy Scott as creative director, it said on Tuesday.

ENI

Libya's oil exports have dropped to less than 10 percent of capacity as protests have halted operations at western ports and fields, frustrating government efforts to end a three-month stranglehold on the industry.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group confirmed its earnings outlook for the year on Monday, dispelling investor fears that a third profit warning could be in the offing.

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica releases Q3 results followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

