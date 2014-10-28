The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
France and Italy unveiled plans on Monday to trim their
deficits more than previously planned in last-minute pitches to
get clemency from the European Commission on their 2015 budgets.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October business confidence data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros fifth tranche CTZ bonds
due Aug. 30, 2016 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of the following two
BTPEI bonds: eighth tranche due Sept. 15, 2024, 2.35 percent
coupon and 18th tranche due Sept. 15, 2026, 3.10 percent coupon.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA, CARIGE
The Siena-based bank is likely to have to sell assets to
fill a capital hole uncovered by European regulators, with
shareholders reluctant to stump up cash after a recent
fundraising and would-be buyers of the bank holding back.
Italy's market regulator Consob said on Monday it was
temporarily banning net short positions on shares in Italian
banks Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige until November 10.
The main foundation shareholder at Carige said on Monday it
categorically denied press reports it was considering legal
action against management and the board of the bank regarding
ECB stress tests.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets does not plan to distribute
excess capital, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on
Monday.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy's top investment bank said on Tuesday its net profit
fell 6.4 percent in the first three months of its financial year
as one-off capital gains boosted the previous year's figure.
* ATLANTIA
Goldman Sachs has informally told co-shareholders in
Italian holding company Sintonia that it wants to sell its 9.98
percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Sintonia controls 45.56
percent of Atlantia and its main shareholder is Italy's Benetton
family with 66.4 percent. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC
has a 17.7 percent stake, Mediobanca 5.95 percent. The paper
said Goldman may sell part or possibly all of its Sintonia stake
to GIC.
The Ecomouv consortium plans to take the French government
to court over its attempt not pay the 850 million euros due as
compensation after it scrapped an eco tax that Ecomouv had been
working to implement, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
ENI
Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi attended a hearing with
Milan prosecutors on Monday over a corruption probe in Algeria
involving the Italian oil and gas group, a spokesman for the
group said.
ENEL
The new chief executive of Chilean energy firm Empresa
Nacional de Electricidad (Endesa Chile) will hail from parent
Enel, Endesa said on Monday, as the Italian utility seeks more
direct control over the South American energy powerhouse.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Monday it had
renewed for a further 12 months its Euro Medium Term Note
Programme, with the amount unchanged at up to 4 billion euros.
* Binding offers for the defence group's AnsaldoBreda
trainmaking unit will be submitted by Nov. 10, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported citing industrial sources.
Board meetings on Q3 results: BANCA IFIS, RECORDATI
followed by conference call (1500 GMT), SAIPEM
followed by conference call.
Annual general meetings: DANIELI & C. (1300 GMT),
DIGITAL BROS, S.S. LAZIO (1400 GMT).
