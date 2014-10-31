The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan attends "World Savings Day Conference" (0930
GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases monthly update on GDP growth; September
unemployment data (0900 GMT); October flash CPI and HICP data
(1000 GMT); September producer prices (1100 GMT).
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
* The Bank of Italy sounded out Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo on whether it was ready to merge with
bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi but met with a no,
La Repubblica said on Friday citing people close to the matter.
* It is increasingly likely that the bank will have to tap
markets with a share sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding the
board may meet on Wednesday.
Moody's said on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of
the Tuscan lender after pan-European health checks unveiled
capital shortfalls for the bank.
Expected verdict in trial of former Monte dei Paschi di
Siena's executives on charges that they hid the true nature of a
2009 derivative trade with Nomura prosecutors believe was used
to conceal losses.
CARIGE
Moody's said on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of
the mid-sized bank after pan-European health checks unveiled
capital shortfalls for it.
The board is expected to meet.
Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said in an interview with
la Repubblica that the size of the bank's planned capital
increase could reach 650 million euros given that there is
pre-underwriting commitment from Mediobanca for up to that
figure. If approved by the ECB the share sale could take place
early next year or at the latest in the spring.
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster has no ambitions to
become a shareholder in Telecom Italia, Mediaset Deputy Chairman
Pier Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying by several
newspapers based on comments in a book soon to be published.
ATLANTIA
France will cancel a multi-million-euro contract with a
consortium led by the Italian group after scrapping the "ecotax"
road toll the consortium was to collect, a junior minister said
on Thursday.
Atlantia, which owns 70 percent of Ecomouv, reacted by
saying that the contract safeguards its
investments.
SNAM
The Italian gas transport group said on Friday its core
earnings in the first nine months rose 1.3 percent as an
improvement in its storage and regasification businesses offset
weakness in its core transport division.
RAI WAY IPO-RAI.MI
The network unit of the Italian state television will likely
debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 29, according to a
document seen by Reuters.
BASIC NET
Holds board meeting on Q3 results.
FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP
Capital increase ends.
TERNIENERGIA
Meeting with analysts on acquisition of Lucos Alternative
Energies and Free Energia.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................