POLITICS
Italy's cabinet meets to approve 1.6 billion euros ($2.18
billion) in cuts needed to keep the 2013 deficit below a 3
percent of output ceiling set by European rules.
The cabinet will also approve special defence and
telecommunications powers, including that over Telecom Italia's
fixed line network.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 6
billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and floating rate
certificates linking to the Euribor rate (CCTEU) at its regular
mid-month auction on Oct. 11.
* Italy will price on Wednesday its first-ever seven-year
bond, due in May 2021. Initial price thoughts on Tuesday pointed
to a spread of 10-12 basis points over the March 2021 BTP bond.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Moody's cut the phone company's credit rating to Ba1 from
Baa3.
* Telecom said in a statement late on Tuesday that its debt
refinancing contracts did not contain any clauses that envisaged
a capital repayment step-up or payment acceleration linked to
moves in the rating.
* BlackRock Managing Director Mike Trudel told Il Sole 24 Ore
that a "very attractive valuation" was behind the decision to
raise the stake in Telecom Italia to 5.13 percent. He added
energy and industrials were the most promising sectors for
Italian stocks, as well as some banks.
GENERALI SAVE
Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday it sold
its indirect stake in Venice airport operator Save for
the equivalent of 13 euros per share, as part of a plan to exit
from non-core businesses.
ALITALIA
The loss-making airline said it called a board meeting for
Thursday Oct. 10 and was confident that the government would
"define necessary measures" and creditors would provide the
support it needs to "re-balance its finances."
* The government is preparing to underwrite a bond to be
issued by the airline to help it bridge its liquidity crisis, La
Stampa said.
Other papers added that state railway group Ferrovie dello
Stato and state holding company Fintecna could take a stake in
the carrier to strengthen its negotiating power before a
possible tie-up with Air France-KLM. The public
entities could subscribe for up to half of a 300 million capital
increase, they added.
* YOOX
The online fashion retailer has held talks with
Switzerland's Richemont for a possible merger with
Net-a-porter to create the world's No.1 luxury and fashion
e-commerce website, Il Sole 24 Ore reports, adding that talks
have stalled due to disagreements on the shape of the operation.
* VERSACE
A shortlist of seven investors interested in taking a
minority stake in the fashion house includes: a joint-venture
between the Italian Strategic Fund and the Qatar wealth-fund,
private equity funds Permira, Clessidra and possibly
Investindustrial, Axa Private Equity and U.S. group Blackstone
, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours.
* BANKS
The chief executive of one of Italy's largest banks was
quoted as saying in the Financial Times he expected to see
mergers among mid-sized lenders in the first half of 2014.
EVENTS
LAMPEDUSA- European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Cecilia Malmstrom,
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and Interior Minister
Angelino Alfano to visit the isle; followed by news conference
at 0930 GMT.
ROME - PDL ministers hold a press conference at 1200 GMT.
ROME- OECD report presentation on "2013 International
Migration Outlook" with Welfare Deputy Minister Cecilia Guerra
(0830 GMT).
ROME- Italian administrative court 'TAR del Lazio' decides
on final price investment vehicle Lauro 61 must pay in a buyout
bid for Camfin shares.